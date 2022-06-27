Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War server status: How to check if servers are down today

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was released by Activision on November 13, 2020. Part of Activision's successful Call of Duty Black Ops franchise, this next installment was set in the 1980s, centering around the growing 'cold war' between the United States of America and the Soviet Union. The game introduced new game modes and weapons while simultaneously integrating itself with Warzone.

A top-of-the-line FPS title such as Cold War that is played by millions worldwide would also require the best multiplayer servers to provide the best connectivity and latency. But the addition of new content, events, and other external factors will affect the game's performance, especially when it comes to its servers. This is why there are different ways to check the status of the game's servers.

How to check status of servers in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

As much as it is a requirement for Activision to provide transparency when it comes to notifying players about their servers' status, it is not always possible for Call of Duty to inform the community of every minor inconvenience.

Hence, players should be able to determine whether the connectivity issues they are facing are client-based or server-based. The article discusses some of the methods used to check on the status of Cold War servers:

Method #1: Official Activision Support Twitter and Support Page

The Online Services support page for Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

One of the most accessible and trusted ways to check the server status of any of Activision's games is to check their official Twitter page regarding connectivity issues. Their Twitter page generally reports major issues such as Battle.net login and server maintenance. Players can view the server status of any specific title in real-time by following these steps:

Search for Activision support website Click on the support.activision.com link Choose Online Services at the top of the page Finally, choose the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from the list on the right-side drop-down menu

The page will show the current status of services directly from Activision and other help and support options for the users.

Method #2: Check downdetector.com

If players are not satisfied with the results of the official sources, they can check for third-party alternatives for server performance and statuses. Out of these, downdetector.com provides some of the most reliable information due to the vast coverage of server performance in different fields that is not just limited to gaming and has been doing so for a decade now. To check on the status of the Cold War service game, users must complete the steps below:

Visit the downdetector.com website Search for Call of Duty on the search tab presented on the main page Get real-time server info on a vast selection of titles

Method #3: Checking istheserverdown.in

The istheservicedown.in page for Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

An alternative to downdetector.com is by visiting the istheservicedown.in website. This website is similar to downdetector.com, covering all sorts of live services from gaming to finance. The advantage of this website is that it allows users to see a real-time map that highlights the source of reports generated as well as other details such as the percentage of login issues, crashes, instability, and much more for a particular game.

To check on server performance, the following steps must be followed:

Go to istheservicedown.in In the video games section, click on Call of Duty Alternatively, if Call of Duty doesn’t show up on the main page, search for it on the top-right search bar or simply click the ‘more’ red button on the video game section Upon clicking, look for the current status and real-time map to check for your region

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is live and available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 consoles, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

