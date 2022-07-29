Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Vargo-S loadout guide

The Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded update is now live and is already proving to be one of Warzone’s most ambitious updates yet.

The fourth season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, is witnessing new game modes and meta updates with the mid-season update, along with challenges to unlock in-game cosmetics.

While players fight against hordes of Zombies in Rebirth of the Dead or test their durability with the upcoming Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode, a brand new weapon has joined Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. Called the Vargo-S, this hard-hitting assault rifle aims to shift the current weapon meta which is dominated by the NZ-41.

Best Vargo-S loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Vargo-S along with its Fate Decider blueprint available with bundle (Image via Activision)

While similar to the Vargo-52, the Vargo-S swaps a higher fire-rate for stronger firepower, mimicking the likes of the AK-47 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

This weapon works relatively better in medium-range gunfights. Players can unlock this assault rifle by completing the following challenge: get 15 close-range kills.

While it does take leveling up till level 70 to unlock all the possible attachments with Call of Duty Vanguard weapons, players can maximize the potential of this weapon by unlocking the attachments around level 56.

Players can take advantage of game modes such as the Rebirth of the Dead, and Plunder, along with a double XP token to level up this weapon faster. The preferred loadout for the Vargo-S as follows:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Mirzoyan 414mm Custom

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Optic: Slate Reflector / G16 2.5x

Slate Reflector / G16 2.5x Stock: Gabrielyan LP 33

Gabrielyan LP 33 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums

7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

For the muzzle, the Mercury Silencer works well due to the added recoil control and damage range that makes it viable at medium range.

The barrel Mirzoyan 414mm Custom, as the name suggests, is a custom barrel that enhances the sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and the weapon’s accuracy by controlling the recoil.

The optic can be customized based on players’ preferences but for minimal spray control, the Slate Reflector goes well with almost all Vanguard weapons. However, players can swap it for a more magnified experience. The Gabrielyan LP 33 stock helps with initial weapon kick and improves weapon accuracy with more recoil recovery.

Although the Vargo-S comes with a 30-round magazine, the 7.62x54mmR 60 Round Drums is an absolute must because a shorter magazine would require players to reload a lot more often and make every shot count.

The Lengthened ammunition complements this build with increased bullet velocity. For underbarrel, the Carver Foregrip can be unlocked at lower levels and helps with weapon stability.

When it comes to perks, the Hardscope Perk as Perk 1 helps with recoil control which benefits the weapon, and the On-Hand perk for Perk 2 will help out the weapon’s switching and ADS speed. These perks would enable this weapon to be used as sniper support or primary weapon in Solos or team-based modes such as Trios or Quads.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

