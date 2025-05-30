Can you equip different weapons when starting an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign gives you a ton of freedom when it comes to weapons. It doesn't matter if you're just starting your run or knee-deep in the second night, the game makes sure you're never stuck with a bad setup — if you've got a weapon in your inventory, it's usable.

So, yes, you can equip different weapons before starting an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign. There are no class restrictions, and no need to overthink your choice. You’re free to swap things around based on what you've found, what your team needs, or whatever enemy you're dreading that night. Let's look more into it.

Every weapon is fair game, no matter your class in Elden Ring Nightreign

Gameplay still from Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

There's one thing I noticed right away — there are no weapon restrictions tied to which Nightfarer you pick. Every single one of them can use every weapon in the game. The only thing that matters is whether your stats are high enough to unlock a weapon’s special skill. But here’s the key bit — even if your stats don’t meet the requirement, you’ll still get the passive effects of that item. That’s a nice bonus if you're just using a weapon for its built-in buffs.

You don’t have to deal with weight, but space matters

There’s no equipment weight system anymore. You don’t get punished for carrying a massive greatsword or a couple of backup weapons. Movement and roll speed stay the same no matter what you’re carrying. But your inventory is limited, and that’s where you need to plan.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

Weapon rarity affects performance

Weapons come with a rarity colour, and it’s not just for show. Here’s how they rank:

Common (grey)

Uncommon (blue)

Rare (purple)

Legendary (gold)

The higher the rarity, the better the weapon’s damage and passives.

You can upgrade weapons — if you’ve got the materials

If you’ve found a weapon you like, but it’s a bit too basic, you can upgrade its rarity. You’ll need Smithing Stones and an Anvil, which are often found near merchants. I’ve seen Smithing Stones drop from enemies, show up in chests, or just lying around in caves. You can also just buy them if a merchant has some in stock.

Merchants are useful for weapons

Status on Armaments and more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

If you’re not having any luck with drops, merchants are a solid backup. Most of them sit near a campfire by a structure. Moreover, their gear can come with elemental attacks, which help a lot early on, especially when you don’t know what your Nightlord is weak to.

They also sell a Pouch upgrade that lets you carry one more consumable. It’s helpful, but if you’re low on Runes, I’d recommend holding off and focusing on leveling up first. A new level usually makes a bigger difference early on.

Quick look at some of the strongest weapons by Nightfarer

If you’re looking to make a switch but not sure what’s worth running, here’s what I’ve seen work well for each class:

Wylder : Blasphemous Blade, Golden Order Greatsword

: Blasphemous Blade, Golden Order Greatsword Executor : Hand of Malenia, Rivers of Blood

: Hand of Malenia, Rivers of Blood Guardian : Bolt of Gransax, Commander’s Standard, Ant’s Skull Plate

: Bolt of Gransax, Commander’s Standard, Ant’s Skull Plate Ironeye : Serpent Bow, Black Bow

: Serpent Bow, Black Bow Duchess : Glintstone Kris, Scorpion’s Sting, Carian Regal Scepter

: Glintstone Kris, Scorpion’s Sting, Carian Regal Scepter Raider : Grafted Blade Greatsword, Devourer’s Scepter, Axe of Godfrey

: Grafted Blade Greatsword, Devourer’s Scepter, Axe of Godfrey Revenant : Dragon Communion Seal

: Dragon Communion Seal Recluse: Carian Regal Scepter, Erdtree Seal

These weapons offer a good mix of power and utility depending on how you’re playing.

