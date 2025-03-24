Can you play Atomfall early? 

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 24, 2025 09:48 GMT
A still from Atomfall Gamescom trailer, Atomfall early, can you play Atomfall early
A still from Atomfall Gamescom trailer (Image via Rebellion)

Atomfall is a survival-action RPG set to officially release on March 27, 2025. However, players can play Atomfall early by purchasing the Deluxe or Quarantine Edition. The title is developed by Rebellion, which is well-known for its work on games like the Zomby Army series and the Sniper Elite franchise. It is inspired by real-life events, and the story is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England.

This article explains how gamers can play Atomfall early. Read below to find out more about the game.

How to play Atomfall early?

Players can get Atomfall early by getting the Deluxe Edition or Quarantine Edition. The pre-load for this action-survival RPG title is available on multiple platforms. Getting a pre-order version will provide gamers with an immediate pre-load option, which comes with Standard, Deluxe, or Quarantine edition.

The Atomfall Standard edition is priced at $49.99 and will be available to play on March 27, 2025. Players who purchase the Deluxe or higher editions can enjoy an early release on March 24, 2025, at 2 PM GMT. The title is scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. However, its release on the Nintendo Switch 2 remains uncertain at this time.

In Atomfall, players are dropped in a quarantined zone where they must uncover the mysteries of a catastrophic event. To survive, they must scavenge for resources and craft essential items. The environment is treacherous, filled with mutated creatures, fanatical cultists, rogue military forces, and deadly robots.

Robots in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion )
With a focus on player agency, the game offers multiple factions and quests that allow players to shape the narrative. At the center of this journey is an amnesiac protagonist, driven to uncover the truth behind the disaster that ravaged their world and erased their memories.

What are the different editions available in Atomfall?

The Atomfall Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99 and the Quarantine Edition is available for $89.99, offering additional features and content.

There are two special editions available for Atomfall, as well as a bonus for pre-ordering the Standard Edition. The Atomfall Pre-Order Bonus includes a Basic Supply Bundle.

The Atomfall Deluxe Edition features a Basic Supply Bundle, an Enhanced Supply Bundle, access to the Wicked Isle DLC, and early access to Atomfall. The Quarantine Edition includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus a t-shirt, a digital graphic novel, the Atomfall soundtrack, and an Atomfall poster and postcard. This edition is exclusive to PC.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
