Can you play Warzone 2 in split screen?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the successor to one of the most popular battle royale games in recent times and was released in November last year. Since then, the game has received a few major updates that have added a ton of content for players, including a new map called Ashika Island. Call of Duty has a history of offering split-screen support for games across platforms, including previous and current generation consoles.

This feature allows friends to hook up controllers to their consoles and play against or with each other in co-op mode. However, has this feature been added to Warzone 2?

Does Warzone 2 support split-screen gameplay?

Disappointingly, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 does not support split-screen gameplay because it is primarily an online game in which players can join a lobby together on different platforms. They can play various battle royale game modes in duos, trios, and quad squad sizes.

One of the reasons why the game does not have this feature is due to the massive size of the map and the resources current generation consoles require to run the game smoothly. Loading up two instances in different areas of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island will require a more powerful device, which is simply not a priority for Activision to develop.

Furthermore, it is a free-to-play game that is available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It also supports cross-play and cross-progression.

However, Modern Warfare 2 has split-screen compatibility. The game is not free-to-play but runs on the same engine that Warzone 2 uses with the same guns, vehicles, and progression system. Not every game mode is supported, but players can play the majority of maps and modes together on the same platform.

A maximum of two players can play split-screen in Modern Warfare 2. To set it up, an extra controller or keyboard and mouse must be connected to the console, after which the second player will have to log in to their Activision account, enabling split-screen.

After setting up the split-screen mode, the two players will be able to compete against each other in a private match. The supported game modes include Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, 3rd Person Moshpit, Knock Out, and Prisoner Rescue.

While there is no confirmation that Warzone 2 will support split-screen in the future, the chances are slim as Warzone 1 never received split-screen compatibility either. However, with the recent improvements in technology, players can hope that the developers will consider implementing this feature into the battle royale title.

