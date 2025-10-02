Can you respec skills in Ghost of Yotei?

In Ghost of Yotei, you don’t have the option to respec skills. Instead, the game has an expansive skill tree system. You need to discover a new point of interest called the Altars of Reflection to unlock a new ability. Altars of Reflection are located across Ezo, and the best way to track them down is by following golden birds or purchasing maps from the cartographer.

Read on to learn more about skill respec and the new skill tree mechanic in Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei doesn’t offer skill respec, but brings in a fresh system

Sucker Punch has introduced an expansive skill tree system in Ghost of Yotei. This skill tree becomes accessible to you only when you find and interact with Altars of Reflection in different areas throughout Ezo. Unlike Ghost of Tsushima, where you can freely invest skill points at any time to learn new techniques, this game requires a different approach.

An image of the Altar of Reflection (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You must consistently locate the new points of interest to unlock Atsu’s abilities and effortlessly progress in the quest. You can unlock one skill set after finding one Altar. To interact with an Altar, all you need to do is swipe down on your touchpad, which will prompt Atsu to bow. The skill menu will then open up, allowing you to unlock one perk at a time.

Skill tree after interacting with an Altar of Reflection (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The skill tree menu is divided into four categories: Onryo, Melee, Revenge, and Wolf, each offering a unique set of techniques. Apart from that, you can also access the skill tree menu to identify which skills you have unlocked so far or aim for any that you want to unlock in the later stages of the game.

This is what makes Ghost of Yotei feel more strategic, as you need to wisely shape Atsu’s abilities around your own playstyle instead of relying on the skill respec mechanic.

