Can you sell a stolen horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world sandbox full of different biomes and environments that could take a while to traverse on foot. Fortunately, the developers didn't forget to include trusty steeds to decrease the travel time and allow you some rest while on your adventures. Acquiring a horse and stealing one are two separate conversations, and so is selling a stolen one.

Bohemia is never short on horses; however, you can be short of Groschen if you want to acquire one legally. If you are stuck between a rock and a hard place, you can sneak into stables and steal one quietly without the stablemaster noticing, and no one will be the wiser. Alternatively, you can sell your stolen horse in exchange for money, which isn't an unreasonable transaction.

Where to sell stolen horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Stolen horses can put a target on your back, which is not good in Bohemia (Image via Deep Silver)

It is easy to be tempted to take a horse with force rather than spending money, but it can get tricky once the locals catch you in the act. In the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, the developers implemented a way for you to get rid of any trace of theft by selling the stolen horses, and you can earn a bit of Groschen in the process. The important bit here is to know where to sell a stolen horse.

You can head to Nomad's Camp in the Trosky region, the same area where you can find Master Tomcat to teach you advanced combat techniques. If you have already been there before stealing a horse, you can automatically fast travel to save time and avoid being distracted or sidetracked by whatever else Bohemia has to offer on the road.

As soon as you reach Nomad's Camp, find Mikolai. He is the local horse handler at the camp, and he will tend to all of your needs. With the stolen horse close by, you can approach Mikolai and start a conversation. After a brief exchange of pleasantries, scroll down to the Horse Black Market option.

Benefits of selling or keeping a stolen horse

This option will allow you to sell the stolen horse or, if it has proved itself worthy, pay to make it permanently yours. You can consider keeping a stolen horse if it is of great value and has great stats; however, this process is much more expensive, and you'll lose more Groschen than you'd make by selling the steed.

If you are committed to selling the horse, Mikolai will offer his price, and you can use your haggling and persuasion skills to try and get a better deal if you are unsatisfied with his offer. It is worth noting that the stolen horses do not share the same value as regular horses up for sale in stables, and Mikolai's price might seem like a rip-off.

The black market is a good place to find certain items that are hard to come by in the regular market; however, some buyers will do whatever they can to lowball the seller and walk away with a better deal. The people of Bohemia don't take kindly to thieves or illegal activities, which is why selling a stolen horse could scratch an itch off of Henry's back and help avoid suffering the wrath of local law enforcers.

It would be a shame to sell a stolen horse with good stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Other benefits include leveraging more opportunities to make extra money on the side. It is worth noting that Mikolai only accepts one stolen horse, and you will have to wait 24 in-game hours before making another transaction. Most horses will not have great trade-in value in the black market; however, money is still money, which is much harder to come by in the game considering the era.

Horses are more than just methods for traversal in the game; these trusty companions can take a load off of Henry's shoulders by carrying some of your gear in your travels. It is best to look at this as an investment more than a money-making opportunity.

Stealing horses is not easy, especially if you are impatient and don't consider the factors for a successful robbery with plenty of eyewitnesses. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a realistic approach to how life used to be during the times, and people like Henry didn't have plenty of options to make money on the side. Selling stolen horses can at least get them the money to acquire much-needed resources.

