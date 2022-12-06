CDL (Call of Duty League) is a seasonal set of events that leads to a final grand championship after all the participating teams fight it out to secure their slot. The matches will be played in different multiplayer game modes of Activision’s Modern Warfare 2.

The capricious nature of weapons meta in Modern Warfare 2 cycles out multiple selections players can utilize to gain the upper hand in gunfights. Professionals have put countless hours into the game to understand the effects and drawbacks of every attachment.

This helps teams create near-perfect weapon builds that can withstand situational requirements. Assault rifles are the staple choice of weapons that the entire Call of Duty player base and CDL pros utilize, along with preferences for different gun attachments.

Read on to find the best CDL Moshpit loadouts for the primary weapons slot.

Note: This is not a ranked list and reflects the author's opinion. These are preference-based and can be different for every individual.

CDL 2023 top loadouts

The CDL Moshpit provides a 4v4 gameplay experience in multiplayer game modes — Search and Destroy, Control, Hardpoint, and Control. Unlike regular chaotic Modern Warfare 2 matches, players serve a specific purpose in the Moshpit, which is directly dependent on the choice of their primary weapon.

While some find their kicks directly on the front lines, others prefer stealth and maintain distance from active gunfire. In a team, roles can be balanced or centered toward a specific strategy or play style.

M4

The M4 Assault Rifle has been a fan-favorite weapon in the Call of Duty saga for years and continues to deliver consistent performances throughout different titles. The choice of attachments for CDL can quickly turn the gun into a killing machine.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

The overall build for the M4 focuses on operator mobility and damage instead of absolute accuracy and recoil control. Players can easily tame the recoil of this Assault Rifle without much assistance or additional attachments.

TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 will remind players of the SCAR Assault Rifle weapon from the previous Call of Duty titles as they have a similar build. The weapon has a slower fire rate than the M4 but packs a solid punch, making it a viable competitor for the CDL matches.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Tundra Pro Barrel

Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

This weapon build for TAQ-56 is also centered around various mobility boosts with the weapon in hand. Among other stats, the build increases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed with a highly controllable recoil pattern, even in the long range.

Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u might deceive players with its meek size, but is a member of the Kastovia weapon platform and can dispose of enemies faster than the M4 and TAQ-56. CDL players prefer using weapons with faster Time-To-Kill (TTK) to gain the advantage required in competitive matches.

Recommended build:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

The Kastov-74u is a highly lethal weapon that can improve with the correct build. Most maps in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode are concise and filled with various building structures, which require higher mobility instead of an optic that provides a precision picture.

STB 556

Activision introduced yet another nostalgia-triggering weapon in Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal with STB 556. Seasoned players will remember the weapon design and connect the dots to the famous AUG Assault Rifle.

Recommended build:

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Q900 Grip

Q900 Grip Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Bruen MX9 Stock Comb: FTAC 11 Riser

Like the Kastov-74u, the STB 556 was banned by the CDL pros as it was too lethal and took enemy operators a little too quickly. This weapon build focuses on increasing the STB’s ADS speed and weapon stabilization, as it's already a great selection for short and medium-range gunfights.

Vaznev-9k

The Vaznev-9k is a cousin of the Kastov-74u from the Kastovia weapon platform, but it belongs to the Sub Machine Gun category. The weapon is extremely lethal at close range but can also hold its own against Assault Rifles in the medium range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition: 9mm Armor Piercing

Some weapons don't require fully kitted attachments as it reduces the overall stats for the weapon. This build focuses on taming the aggressive recoil kick of the Vaznev-9k, which is important for any CDL game, while also increasing the bullet velocity and damage range.

This concludes with the best primary weapons players can utilize for the CDL Moshpit in Modern Warfare 2 to increase their chances of securing consecutive wins. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides as we follow the topics regularly.

