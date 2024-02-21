ChaoticMuch Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you are a controller player queueing up for Apex in Season 20, you should definitely try ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. Nathan “ChaoticMuch” Gajkiewicz is a British player who is popularly known for his miraculous aim mechanics using a controller. He served as G2's primary fragger until the team disbanded, and since then, he has been pursuing a career as a full-time streamer and content creator.
This article will explore ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings, including his gear preference, video settings, controller configurations, and others. For a detailed brief, read below.
Everything to know about ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings in 2024
ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings have been tuned to serve his fragging needs. He plays with quite a high sensitivity, allowing him to dish out incomparable amounts of damage.
If you are an aspiring controller player, you should definitely try out ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. His linear build focuses on improved accuracy and gunplay performance.
A list of all his settings and preferences has been given below:
Controller settings
- Stick Layout: Default
- Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload
- Crouch Button: Toggle
- Aim Button: Hold
- Survival Slot Button: On
- Trigger Deadzone: Default
- Menu Cursor Speed: 55%
Movement/ Aiming
- Look Sensitivity: High (4)
- Look Sensitivity (ADS): High (4)
- Response Curve: Classic
- Look Deadzone: None
- Movement Deadzone: Small
- Inverted Look: Off
- Vibration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: Left Control
- Jump: Mouse wheel down/ Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: 4
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: TSAA
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very High (6GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: Dell S2421HGF
- Controller: Battle Beaver DualSense
- Controller 2: PlayStation 4 Dual Shock controller
- Headphones: SteelSeries Arctis 5
That concludes ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. For more Apex news and guides, check these links below:
Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||