ChaoticMuch Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you are a controller player queueing up for Apex in Season 20, you should definitely try ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. Nathan “ChaoticMuch” Gajkiewicz is a British player who is popularly known for his miraculous aim mechanics using a controller. He served as G2's primary fragger until the team disbanded, and since then, he has been pursuing a career as a full-time streamer and content creator.

This article will explore ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings, including his gear preference, video settings, controller configurations, and others. For a detailed brief, read below.

Everything to know about ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings in 2024

ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings have been tuned to serve his fragging needs. He plays with quite a high sensitivity, allowing him to dish out incomparable amounts of damage.

If you are an aspiring controller player, you should definitely try out ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. His linear build focuses on improved accuracy and gunplay performance.

A list of all his settings and preferences has been given below:

Controller settings

Stick Layout: Default

Default Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload

Tap to Use and Reload Crouch Button: Toggle

Toggle Aim Button: Hold

Hold Survival Slot Button: On

On Trigger Deadzone: Default

Default Menu Cursor Speed: 55%

Movement/ Aiming

Look Sensitivity: High (4)

High (4) Look Sensitivity (ADS) : High (4)

: High (4) Response Curve: Classic

Classic Look Deadzone: None

None Movement Deadzone: Small

Small Inverted Look: Off

Off Vibration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : Left Control

: Left Control Jump : Mouse wheel down/ Space

: Mouse wheel down/ Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Y/Z

: Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: 4

4 Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled

Enabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture Streaming Budget: Very High (6GB VRAM)

Very High (6GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: High

High Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: Dell S2421HGF

Dell S2421HGF Controller: Battle Beaver DualSense

Battle Beaver DualSense Controller 2: PlayStation 4 Dual Shock controller

PlayStation 4 Dual Shock controller Headphones: SteelSeries Arctis 5

That concludes ChaoticMuch's Apex Legends settings. For more Apex news and guides, check these links below:

