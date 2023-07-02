5 characters to avoid with Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail and was first introduced to players during the events of the Xianzhou Luofu in version 1.0. He is an overseas merchant who carries a mysterious, large coffin with him. Luocha is also an expert in medicine, using conventional and unconventional methods to heal his patients.

Luocha's healing capabilities translate into his in-game mechanics, and he is primarily a support-oriented character. Despite his near-universal compatibility with all party members, a select handful of characters do not benefit from having Luocha within the team. This article will discuss 5 such characters players should consider not using with him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Trailblazer, Gepard, and three more Honkai Star Rail characters to avoid using with Luocha in a team

5) Trailblazer (Physical)

The Trailblazer (Physical) is one of the more mediocre units in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

While there is nothing inherently wrong with using the Trailblazer variant following The Path of The Destruction, players can do better. In Honkai Star Rail's current meta, the Physical Trailblazer is a rather mediocre unit that deals a disappointing amount of damage. Luocha can easily keep the Trailblazer alive with his consistent heals, but it would be better to use a stronger DPS such as Serval or Clara instead.

4) Gepard

Using Gepard may be considered overkill (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard takes our fourth entry in this list. While Gepard can dish out respectable amounts of damage on his own and generate shields for the entire party, he can be considered an overkill for most players when paired with Luocha.

Most of the content available within Honkai Star Rail can be cleared without relying on both units simultaneously, with minor exceptions. Thus, using a second attacker in place of Gepard may be more efficient.

3) Natasha

Natasha is quite mediocre compared to Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the only 4-star healer available in the current version of the game and can be obtained for free upon completing the starter missions. She is generally fine for most teams, as she provides decent healing.

However, things change when Luocha enters the team, and Natasha is rendered mostly useless. Luocha is a major upgrade in almost every aspect, and players need not use a secondary healer in their teams.

Players can instead choose to bring a buff-based support character, such as Tingyun, in her place.

2) Bailu

Bailu is the only other 5-star healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Introduced during the events of the Xianzhou Luofu in version 1.0, Bailu is the High Elder of the Vidyadhara. She is the only other 5-star healer available in the game's current state. She can be obtained as a random drop from any banner and has not been boosted or featured in a banner.

While Bailu is an excellent healer on her own, there is little reason to use two healers in the same team. Luocha is more than capable of taking her place in a team and offers substantial benefits via his abilities.

Players are recommended to use a more useful member in the team slot, such as the Trailblazer (Fire), for a taunt-based tank, if needed.

1) Arlan

Luocha and Arlan are a misfit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan is a 4-star Lightning character following the Path of The Destruction. He is a permanent character introduced first during version 1.0 of the game. Arlan is one of the more mechanically interesting characters in Honkai Star Rail. He can scale his damage output based on the amount of HP lost, and his Skill consumes HP to aid him in this regard.

As such, Luocha is one of the worst partners players can choose for Arlan. Lucoha’s Skill and Talent automatically restore HP to a teammate when they lose HP. Players using Arlan for DPS will want to avoid receiving unnecessary heals to maximize their damage output.

Using a standard healer such as Bailu or Natasha is a better choice.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023. The free-to-play game is available for PC and mobile devices, with a PlayStation port scheduled to arrive sometime in Q4 2023.

