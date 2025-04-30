Combat in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is about stacking powerful debuffs and dealing as much damage as possible. As you progress through the game, the damage numbers also improve. But you may have noticed that they won’t go past 9999. At the same time, others are doing much more damage with the same build, even reaching millions.

Ad

This is because you have reached the damage limit set by the developers. This article will teach you how to bypass this limit on every character in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

How to exceed the 9999 damage limit for every character in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Limiting damage is a general practice in JRPG games, and by default, it is set to 9999 in Clair Obscur. To bypass this limit, you need to use a Pictos called Painted Power. This allows your characters to ignore the limit and deal the intended damage of the skill.

Ad

Trending

Painted Power (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The name of this Pictos may remind you of someone, and if you guessed the Paintress, you’d be correct. Defeating the Paintress on Monolith Peak grants you this Pictos.

Ad

Pictos, if you don’t know, are like your passive abilities, granting you a specific buff. Each character can equip three Pictos at a time. To have all characters exceed the limit, you need to achieve Pictos mastery for Painted Power and use it as Lumina.

Luminas work similarly to Pictos, and once you complete four battles with a particular Pictos, they will be available as a Lumina. Note that using a Pictos as a Lumina will only grant the effects of the main passive stats.

Ad

Painted Power’s main passive is that you can do damage over 9999, with the secondary effect being +1,844 Health. Once you have the Lumina, it can be equipped on all characters, making it easier for the entire team to cross the 9999 damage limit.

Also Read: Best Luminas for Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Why you should increase your damage limit in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Eveque boss fight (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Removing the damage limit in the late game becomes necessary, along with many other things. Enemies have a much higher health pool, against which even multi-hit attacks with 9999 damage aren’t very effective.

Ad

A good example is the Endless Tower, where each floor has a DPS check. Pairing this with other support Luminas like First Strike and Cheater can make fights much easier.

Check out more on Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.