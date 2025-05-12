Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Shape of Health location and uses explained

The Shape of Health in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a collectible item available throughout your journey. This is particularly used to upgrade your Healing Tint in the game, making it more effective during battle. For context, Tints are consumable potions that apply certain effects like gaining health, AP, and more.
Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of both the Shape of Health locations and how to use them.
Where can you find Shape of Health in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?
In Clair Obscur Expedition 33, each Tint can be upgraded twice, meaning there are two Shape of Health items for you to find. Here is how to get them:
Defeating Goblu
The first Shape of Health is easy to find as it drops after defeating the boss Goblu in Flying Waters. This is one of the main bosses in the storyline, therefore, you will not have to go hunting to find your first Shape of Health.
The Manor through Sirene
The second Shape of Health is hidden inside the Manor, accessed through the Sirene region. Upon entering this place, locate the mirror in the bathroom and shoot it to reveal a hidden passage. Enter this passage, and you will find the Shape of Health on the floor down the slope.
How to use Shape of Health in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Once you have acquired a Shape of Health, head back to your main camp and speak to the Curator. Select the “Upgrade Expedition Resources” option, which will open the inventory showing your Lumina and Tints. Now, select the Healing Tint and click on the “Upgrade Tint” option using the Shape of Health.
This covers everything you need to know about the Shape of Health in Expedition 33. It is important to collect them as soon as you can and get your inventory upgraded before continuing your journey, as they will be extremely beneficial to you in your increasingly difficult journey.
