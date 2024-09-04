Clash of Clans Decision Dice: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Decision Dice has come with the latest season of the title. It is a new decor for your Home Village. Along with this, the developer introduced a variety of other fresh content, such as Hero skins, including Barbarian Orc, Grand Dwarf, and other to-be-release skins for the Archer Queen and Royal Champion. Note that some of these items can only be purchased using real money, while others can be obtained from the seasonal Gold reward track.

Since the ongoing season is tabletop RPG-themed, Supercell released the Clash of Clans Decision Dice decor, enriching its theme. This article discusses the decor's design and how to obtain it.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Decision Dice

Decision Dice offered in the reward track (Image via Supercell)

As its name suggests, the Decision Dice features a dice with numbers written on it and has a 3D Hexagonal shape. The platform it is placed on has a few spikes on its edges. Moreover, touching the decor rolls the dice, giving it a stunning visual effect.

The Clash of Clans Decision Dice is offered in the seasonal Gold reward track, meaning you must purchase the Gold Pass to obtain it. For those unaware, the Clash of Clans seasonal reward track features two prize paths: The silver and gold reward tracks.

While the former is free, the latter is accessible only to those with the Gold Pass, which costs $2.99 currently but can be prized at $6.99 in the upcoming weeks. Note that these prizes can vary depending on the region you live in.

Once you purchase the Gold Pass, you must finish the assigned tasks before the ongoing season ends. This includes donating a certain amount of troops to clan members or destroying a certain amount of defenses in enemy bases. Completing such tasks yields points that move you forward in the reward track, unlocking the offered items.

Note that unlocking the Clash of Clans Decision Dice requires you to collect 40 points.

Exclusive items offered in the September season reward track

Besides the Decision Dice decor, the Clash of Clans September reward track offers Bigger Builder Bank, Bigger Season Bank, Rune of Gold, Rune of Elixir, Rune of Dark Elixir, COC Books, and Grand Dwarf skin. This last reward is the season-themed Grand Warden's skin. You get it only if you purchase the Gold Pass and collect 2601 Points.

