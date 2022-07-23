Clash of Clans Town Hall 14 attack strategy: GoWiWa

A variety of attacking strategies in Clash of Clans have come to the forefront since the introduction of Super Troops and Electro Dragons. In the case of TH14, most players seem to go with Electro Dragons. Though the Electro Dragons come with huge hit-points and damage-per-second (DPS), and are worthy against compact bases, they still lose on dispersed bases.

Subsequently, Town Hall 14 goes hard on newbies. To smoothen these hardships, this article features a brand new attack strategy for TH14 in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans: New attack strategy for Town Hall 14

With air defenses and air mines dominating the aerial range, it has become hard to get a three-star Town Hall 14 base with an air army. Therefore, the important troops left behind are Witches, Golems, and Wizards. The estimated attack strategy uses these troops to wipe TH14 bases.

Troop Combinations:

4 Golems

8 Witches

8 Super Wizards

1 Wizard

8 Earthquake spells

1 Rage spell

1 Poison spell

Clan Castle: 2 yetis, 1 valkyrie, 1 archer, and 3 freeze spells

How to start an attack?

The main factor that decides the course of attack is the side to start from. In this strategy, it is recommended to start from the opposite side of the Town Hall.

Step 1: Use of earthquake spells

Use of earthquake spells (Image via Clash of Clans)

Since there are eight earthquake spells, two sets of walls can be cleared up using the four earthquake spells in each set. Players must aim to use earthquake spells on the walls where it can add value to the attack, i.e., to create a path for troops.

Step 2: Troop deployment

Troop Deployment (Image via Clash of Clans)

After making a path for the troops, it's time to deploy golems and siege machines in the first place, followed by Witches and the Super Wizards at last. Golem will absorb all the the defense's damage, giving the witches time to clean up.

After the troop deployment, follow them with the heroes - Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, and Royal Champion. Be sure to send the heroes in the base layout from the center. Heroes play an important role in wiping out the defenses with their special abilities.

Step 3: Use of Grand Warden

Grand Warden Champion (Image via Clash of Clans)

The Grand Warden possesses the power to strengthen troops in his range. The special ability must be used when most of the troops are in his ability range. This will allow the troops to go deeper.

It is advised to use this power to save troops from deadly attacks in the Inferno, Scattershots, and Eagle Artillery.

Step 4: Use of Spells

Rage spell in the game (Image via Clash of Clans)

Spells they must be used with caution. The rage spell must be deployed when the troops are at the base. This will enable the attacker to take down a significant number of defenses.

Freeze spells must not be used too hastily, and are recommended to be used in the Inferno or the Eagle Artillery.

If the above steps are followed with the perfect use of spells and grand warden ability, the attack will be executed with three stars on every base. The attacking strategy might take players some time to learn, but once they master this technique, there will hardly be a base left to defeat.

