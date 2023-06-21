Clash Royale: Best tips and tricks for beginners to get more shards in Card Evolution

Clash Royale is a popular mobile game that involves strategic card battles between players. One important aspect is acquiring evolution or wild shards used to upgrade and level up cards eligible for Card Evolution. Obtaining these can be difficult for beginners at times since it is newly released in the game. However, there are several useful tactics that they can use to maximize their shard earnings.

This article will help newcomers by showing the top three most effective ways of obtaining more Card Evolution Shards in the game. By implementing these strategies, they can fast-track their progress and embark on a rewarding journey.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Path of Legends and other ways to obtain Card Evolution Shards in Clash Royale

1) Complete Path of Legends

Path of Legends allows players to earn numerous Evolution Shards in Clash Royale. There are 10 league ladders for players to climb as they win 1v1 matches.

They are awarded gold coins, emotes, and chests as they complete a league. The league table begins with Challenger 1 and ends with Ultimate Champion. So every time a player completes a league, they are bestowed with some rewards, such as coins, chests, emotes, and wild cards.

However, as of this writing, these shards are currently unavailable to acquire in Path of Legends. So far, It can only be obtained through the game's stores, challenges, and level-up chests. Evolutions Shards will be accessible to acquire in Path of Legends after the next season reset in Clash Royale.

2) Buy the Pass Royale

Acquiring the Pass Royale subscription is an advantageous method for obtaining additional evolution shards in Clash Royale. It offers players a premium subscription with a range of exclusive benefits, including emotes, gold coins, tower skins, chests, etc. to the players.

It is important to note that, like Path of Legends, the Evolution Shards will also become available in the next season of Pass Royale in July. The subscription is estimated to provide players with a maximum of six Evolution Shards for Card Evolution.

3) Play challenges and events

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Complete all Challenges in the next 2 weeks

🤝 Get 6 Wild Shards to unlock a Card Evolution!



These will be casual Challenges, so you can play until you win all the prizes. Complete all Challenges in the next 2 weeks🤝 Get 6 Wild Shards to unlock a Card Evolution!These will be casual Challenges, so you can play until you win all the prizes. ✅ Complete all Challenges in the next 2 weeks 🤝 Get 6 Wild Shards to unlock a Card Evolution!These will be casual Challenges, so you can play until you win all the prizes. https://t.co/4ElxB5UJYK

Clash Royale beginners can use the power of challenges and special in-game events to obtain additional wild shards. Challenges are limited-time events that allow participants to show off their skills and compete against others in the game.

Beginners can improve their gameplay skills while also earning a lot of wild shards by taking part in challenges with other players. Here is a roadmap presented by Supercell, the developer of Clash Royale, for acquiring wild shards in challenges and events. Four of each will occur between June 19 and July 3 in Clash Royale:

Events:

Barbarous Barbarians (June 19- June 22)

Rage and Fire (June 22- June 26)

Triple Threat (June 26- June 29)

Evolutions Free-For-All (June 29- July 03)

Challenges:

Evo Barbarian Challenge (June 19- June 22)

Evo Firecracker Challenge (June 22- June 26)

Evo Royal Giant Challenge (June 26- June 29)

Evo Skeleton Challenge (June 29- July 03)

Supercell has also stated that these are casual challenges, meaning players can win all rewards without fear of loss. One of the vital rewards is the wild shards. After completing all these challenges and events, gamers will be bestowed with six wild shards for Card Evolution.

Disclaimer: Some of the methods require players to invest their money in Clash Royale. It is important to note that Evolution Shards will be available in Path of Legends and Pass Royale from next season in July.

Poll : 0 votes