Complete guide for “The Chi of Yore” quest in Genshin Impact

Most Genshin Impact players should be able to clear The Chi of Yore quest rather easily.

The Chi of Yore quest was formally known as "The Chi of Guyun." Players who completed that version of the quest don't have to re-do it. Anyhow, the main reason some Genshin Impact players want to complete this quest is for the 60 Primogems it offers upon completion. It's a hefty reward for what is ultimately an easy quest.

The main issue some Genshin Impact players might have with this quest is that it's a hidden quest. Finding the starting location and defeating the Ruin Hunters are the main obstacles to a Genshin Impact player's ability to successfully clear The Chi of Yore quest.

The Chi of Yore quest guide in Genshin Impact

The starting location for The Chi of Yore quest (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Talk to Yan'er to start The Chi of Yore quest. She should look like a thief, and she should be located near a cooking pot in the location shown above. It's a hidden quest, so players won't normally see it on the world map.

There are three main fragments that Genshin Impact players need to collect to complete this quest. It doesn't matter which order players find the fragments, either. The main thing is that players will have to decipher all of the fragments to advance to the next step in The Chi of Yore.

Fragment 1

A Ruin Hunter in action (Image via ProButNoob)

Genshin Impact players need to defeat the Ruin Hunter in the location shown above. They're fast and fairly strong enemies that some Genshin Impact players will struggle against. However, they're easy to defeat if the player has a competent team.

After defeating this Ruin Hunter, Genshin Impact players should interact with the glowing glyphs (also shown above). They will then need to collect a few stones

The first stone location (Image via Sportskeeda)

All of these stones will be located near these large amber deposits. The first stone is shown above. The player just has to interact with all of these statues to progress through The Chi of Yore quest.

The second stone's location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Same as before, collect the stone here (and watch out for any enemies).

The final stone's location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final statue's location. Interact with it to unlock a chest near the "Incomplete Writing" (where the first Ruin Hunter was fought at) to get the first fragment.

Fragment 2

Granny Ruoxin is located here (Image via Sportskeeda)

The player should then head to Qingce Village and talk to some of the locals here. Eventually, they will need to talk to Granny Ruoxin (pictured above). Afterward, the player can head to the statues associated with the second fragment.

This is where the statues are located for the next fragment in The Chi of Yore quest (Image via Sportskeeda)

The statues shown above have to be activated in a specific order:

North Southeast Northwest Northwest Southwest

Afterward, the player should open the chest nearby them and can collect the second fragment.

Fragment 3

The final fragment's location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final fragment location is located at the highest part of Qingce Village. Activate the statues in the order of:

The utmost northern statue that faces Stormterror's Lair The eastern statue that faces Dragonspine The southern statue near the previous one The western statue (there should be one statue in-between this one and the previous entry)

Open the treasure chest to be done with the fragment searching part of The Chi of Yore quest in Genshin Impact.

The next stage of The Chi of Yore quest in Genshin Impact

The entrance to the vault (Image via Sportskeeda)

Go back to Granny Ruoxin to ask for her assistance. Now, the player needs to go to a vault for the final part of The Chi of Yore quest in Genshin Impact. Interact with the gate and use the three collected fragments to move on to the next part of the quest.

Head through the gate, defeat some Treasure Horders, and interact with the Qingce Cache mechanism. Genshin Impact players will need to defend the Qingche Cache from three waves of enemies:

One Ruin Guard Three Ruin Guards One Ruin Hunter

Collect the treasure, and go back to Granny Ruoxin to finish The Chi of Yore quest.

Edited by Shaheen Banu