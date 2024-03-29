Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle in Apex Legends: Expected price, what's included, and more

Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle in Apex Legends is the latest leak that has surfaced online, thanks to reports from data miner HYPERMYST. This cosmetic is exclusive to the Legend Conduit and will be available for a limited time in the Apex Item store. Reportedly arriving in April 2024, this bundle will contain various new in-game customizations.

This article looks at the upcoming skins, their release date, expected price, and what's included in the new bundle.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

What is the expected price of Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle in Apex Legends?

There is no official confirmation regarding the price of this bundle. Still, it is speculated that the price range of the Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle will be between 3000 and 5000 Apex Coins, given the recent trend of the other bundles launched in Season 20.

As per HYPERMYST, the Tactical Trendsetter Bundle will be released on April 2, 2024, in Season 20 of Apex Legends, featuring legendary customizations for the Legend Conduit.

Players who have the required number of coins can simply buy this bundle from the Apex item shop. Below is a price breakdown of Apex Coins in the game:

Price Breakdown

1,000 Apex Coins: $9.99

$9.99 2,150 Apex Coins: $19.99

$19.99 4,350 Apex Coins: $39.99

$39.99 6,700 Apex Coins: $59.99

$59.99 11,500 Apex Coins: $99.99

What's included in the Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle in Apex Legends

The Conduit Tactical Trendsetter Bundle in Apex Legends contains four unique cosmetics and in-game items:

Tactical Trendsetter Conduit Legendary skin

Tactical Trendsetter Legendary Banner Frame

Tactical Trendsetter Holo-Spray

Tactical Trendsetter L-Star LMG Legendary skin

It is important to note that no official information is available about whether these items will be sold separately or not.

How to unlock Conduit in Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout?

Players can unlock Conduit by purchasing her for 12,000 Legends Tokens or 750 Apex Coins from the Legends loadout section in Apex Legends. Season 20 has also introduced legend unlock missions, which enable players to unlock their favorite legends for free by completing mission objectives in the game.

These are limited-time, character-specific missions that help to permanently unlock the Legends for zero price.

Conduit is a new legend in the Apex Legends roster and only has a few Legendary customization items and skins in the game. The legend debuted in Season 19 as a playable character adept at healing shields and dominating areas. This character's abilities draw power from a modified Monarch Titan battery, thereby endowing her with electrical prowess but also subjecting her to harmful radiation.

