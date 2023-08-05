5 most controversial female Twitch streamers of 2023

In what appears to be since time immemorial, Twitch, the live-streaming behemoth, has served as a virtual haven for streamers and content creators across the globe, allowing them to connect with millions of viewers in real-time. As this list of digital luminaries continues to grow and diversify over the years, one particular segment that has garnered significant attention is the realm of female Twitch streamers.

With their immense fame and influence within the live entertainment industry, some female creators have gained notoriety, making headlines and testing what is considered 'acceptable' according to the purple platform.

From bans and suspensions to heated feuds and contentious content, these five female content creators have left an indelible mark on the platform, igniting debates and dividing audiences.

Adept and four other female streamers who have made headlines for controversial reasons in 2023

1) Indiefoxx and Amouranth drama

AdrianaChechikTV @ChechikTv Like what is this drama starting bullshit, I am team woman. And when I said let’s do it I was referring to a collaboration not bringing a girl who’s banned on my twitch which is against tos to trash someone, you guys should start finding better idols to look up to. pic.twitter.com/euxtaW30r8

Starting off this list are arguably two of Twitch's most controversial female content creators of all time, Jenelle "Indiefoxx" and Kaitlyn "Amouranth. Thanks to what a layman would consider s*xually suggestive content, these two have amassed quite the following and notoriety on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

Indiefoxx and Amouranth initially butted heads in 2021 when the former accused the latter of stealing her creativity and multiple “stream ideas.”

Their most recent Twitter/X beef happened earlier this year in May when Indiefoxx was accused of being involved in an "alleged mass-reporting campaign" against Amouranth. The claims emerged via screenshots shared by Adriana Chechik, prompting a swift reaction from YouTubers and Twitch streamers alike.

2) KiaraaKitty gets banned

Next up is a Singaporean streamer, Cheng "Kiaraakitty," who has earned four bans since the start of 2023, with her most recent banning being meted to her in June. Though known initially for her IRL travel streams and Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay, Cheng has often found herself in the crosshairs of the purple platform thanks to her hot-tub streams.

In April, Kiaraakitty was banned for two days after a video surfaced on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where the Singaporean streamer appeared to reveal a suggestive portion of her "oiled breasts." Her most recent banned lasted for just a day, and with four months to go, only time shall tell if Kiaraakitty's suggestive content will land her in troubled waters.

3) Alinity takes on Twitch

Alinity @Alinity got banned on twitch for TWERKING. Yes, really. What a bullshit ass platform, thinking on taking business somewhere else.

Another female Twitch streamer who is known for her tendency to contentious behavior and online drama is Natalia "Alinity." Considering the s*xually suggestive content of aforementioned creators like Amouranth and Kiaraakitty, Alinity found herself facing Twitch's infamous ban hammer in May 2023 for twerking on stream. Understandably this left the 35-year-old enraged enough to consider leaving the "bulls**t" platform.

This marks Alinity's second ban from Twitch, and the suspension only lasted a day instead of serving the initial decision of three days. In a subsequent tweet, Alinity continued publicly criticizing Twitch, referring to it as a "bulls**t ass platform," comparing the recent penalty to her previous ban for an explicit wardrobe malfunction.

Alinity @Alinity 3 fucking days. I got less when I had a nipslip. what a JOKE

4) JustaMinx's afterparty behavior

After hosting a successful Streamer Awards in March 2023, Blair "QTCinderella" took to a now-deleted live stream to share light on the contentious behavior of fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx" that led to the afterparty being forced to shut down earlier than expected.

While alcohol played a major part in this controversy, multiple personalities have recounted Rebecca's drunken shenanigans.

The circulating stories involved JustaMinx attempting to throw heaters into the pool, trying to push Sykkuno in, refusing to depart the premises, and even resorting to going limp to evade security.

5) Adept and xQc

No other drama has had its gripping hold on the online live entertainment industry like the Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" break-up saga. What initially started out as an announcement in October 2022, Felix and Sam's decision to mutually part ways triggered a wave of speculation.

Adept decided to address the rumors during a live stream which inadvertently sparked a heated and protracted dispute, prolonging the process of separation.

Since January 2023, this once-beloved couple has been entangled in a complex legal battle concerning their divorce, with details of the case deemed off-limits for discussion during their respective streams.

Recently, a concerning incident unfolded when Adept allegedly broke into xQc's residence, changing the locks and reportedly taking away some of his cherished childhood pictures. This troubling episode occurred on June 7, prompting xQc to cut short his live stream as he discovered an intruder had tampered with the door code to one of his houses.