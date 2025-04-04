Could South of Midnight come to PS5? Possibilities explored

South of Midnight is set to launch on April 8, 2025, as confirmed by Compulsion Games during the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025. With its magic-infused combat, haunting Deep South-inspired setting, and hand-drawn style, it's no surprise that the title has quickly become one of the most anticipated games for Xbox Series X.

But what about PS5 players? Will they get to experience this eerie supernatural adventure title? As of now, there's no official confirmation on a South of Midnight PS5 release.

Microsoft has been experimenting with bringing some of its exclusives to other platforms, but the game remains locked to Xbox Series X and PC for the time being.

Is there a chance South of Midnight will come to PS5?

Microsoft has been causing ripples by porting some of its exclusives, such as Pentiment, to competing consoles. This change in tactics has sparked optimism that South of Midnight might arrive on the PS5 at some point. However, there’s no official word on whether the game will make it to the platform.

Since Compulsion Games is a first-party Xbox developer, South of Midnight is releasing as an Xbox exclusive, at least for now. Whether Microsoft will choose to bring it to the PS5 later will depend on how well the game performs and how the company continues to shift its strategy regarding exclusives.

Until that's changed, though, PlayStation gamers will have to wait this one out.

What is South of Midnight about?

Glimpse of the gameplay (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

At its core, South of Midnight follows Hazel, a young woman searching for her mother. The game is a third-person action-adventure, with players employing Weaving magic to fight cursed entities called Haints. These creatures, once human, take their inspiration from actual folklore from the Southern United States.

Hazel's path winds through the sinister town of Prospero, an area saturated in Gothic and magic realism. She will meet many supernatural creatures, such as Shakin' Bones, an otherworldly individual playing a guitar, and Two-Toad Tom.

