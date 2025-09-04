Cronos The New Dawn release countdown: Start time for all regions

Cronos The New Dawn is a new horror shooter developed by Bloober Team, the studio behind the iconic Silent Hill 2 remake. This game attempts to blend sci-fi elements with psychological storytelling, taking players into a world filled with strange technology and terrifying creatures. The promotional content showcased so far appears to have impressed many horror fans, and naturally, many people may be wondering about the exact release date and time of the game.Cronos The New Dawn is set to release worldwide on September 5, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time. On that note, this article covers the exact release date and time of the game across all major regions, along with a live countdown.Cronos The New Dawn: Release date and times for all major regionsFor those who don't know, the game unfolds in two timelines. One is set in the 1980s, where a strange event known as The Change has reshaped humanity, and the other timeline is in the future wastelands where you combat against twisted abominations. You play the role of the Traveler, who works for the Collective, and your objective is to search for time rifts while fighting against these weird creatures that have destroyed humanity.Here's a list of the exact release timings across all major platforms:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 5, 2025, at 7 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 5, 2025, at 8 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): September 5, 2025, at 9 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 5, 2025, at 10 amBritish Summer Time (BST): September 5, 2025, at 3 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 5, 2025, at 4 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): September 5, 2025, at 5 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): September 5, 2025, at 7:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): September 5, 2025, at 10 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): September 5, 2025, at 11 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 6, 2025, at 12 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 6, 2025, at 2 amCronos The New Dawn will be available for $59.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S.Cronos The New Dawn release countdownIf you are still confused, the game will be live when the following counter reaches zero:Read more articles here:Top 5 upcoming horror games in 2025Top 5 upcoming FPS games in 2025All major games releasing in September 2025 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo)