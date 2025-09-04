Cronos The New Dawn release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:47 GMT
Cronos The New Dawn exact release time explored (Image via Bloober Team)
Cronos The New Dawn exact release time explored (Image via Bloober Team)

Cronos The New Dawn is a new horror shooter developed by Bloober Team, the studio behind the iconic Silent Hill 2 remake. This game attempts to blend sci-fi elements with psychological storytelling, taking players into a world filled with strange technology and terrifying creatures. The promotional content showcased so far appears to have impressed many horror fans, and naturally, many people may be wondering about the exact release date and time of the game.

Ad

Cronos The New Dawn is set to release worldwide on September 5, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time. On that note, this article covers the exact release date and time of the game across all major regions, along with a live countdown.

Cronos The New Dawn: Release date and times for all major regions

For those who don't know, the game unfolds in two timelines. One is set in the 1980s, where a strange event known as The Change has reshaped humanity, and the other timeline is in the future wastelands where you combat against twisted abominations. You play the role of the Traveler, who works for the Collective, and your objective is to search for time rifts while fighting against these weird creatures that have destroyed humanity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Here's a list of the exact release timings across all major platforms:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 5, 2025, at 7 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 5, 2025, at 8 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 5, 2025, at 9 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 5, 2025, at 10 am
  • British Summer Time (BST): September 5, 2025, at 3 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 5, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 5, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 5, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): September 5, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 6, 2025, at 12 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 6, 2025, at 2 am
Ad

Cronos The New Dawn will be available for $59.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S.

Cronos The New Dawn release countdown

If you are still confused, the game will be live when the following counter reaches zero:

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications