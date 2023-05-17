CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 Champions Stage: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

The last Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament, the BLAST Paris Major 2023, is in its final stages after wrapping up two hard-fought stages of the competition. The Challengers and Legends stage has been completed, and only the crème de la crème of teams remain to fight it out in the last stage of the Major to win the lion's share of $500,000 from the $1,250,000 prize pool.

The eight teams in the Champions Stage will fight tooth and nail to declare themselves the winner and go down in history as the champions of the last CS:GO Major, with Counter-Strike 2 slated to come out in the summer of 2023.

Fans of Counter-Strike have one last chance to witness this game being played by professionals on the magnanimous stage of the Accor Arena, where the Champions Stage of BLAST.tv Paris Major will be played and broadcast. Here is everything you need to know going into the final stage of the tournament.

Everything you need to know about the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major 2023

Teams

There are eight participating teams in the Playoffs or Champions Stage of BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major 2023 who have qualified from the Legends Stage of the tournament. The teams that will be competing for the title of the last Major winner in CS:GO are as follows:

Heroic

FaZe Clan

Into The Breach

Team Vitality

GamerLegion

Monte

Team Liquid

Apeks

Format

The Champions Stage of the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major 2023 is the most grueling and leaves no scope for error. All eight teams will participate in a single-elimination bracket consisting of best-of-three matches, where the winner moves on to the subsequent stage while the loser is eliminated.

The teams have been seeded based on their standings in the Legends Stage. The Champions stage will start off with the quarterfinals, then move to the semifinals, and finally end with the Grand Finals.

Schedule

Quarterfinals

Heroic vs. FaZe Clan - Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Into The Breach vs. Team Vitality - Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST GamerLegion vs. Monte - Friday, May 19, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Friday, May 19, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Team Liquid vs. Apeks - Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

Semifinals

Semifinal 1 (Heroic/FaZe Clan vs. Into The Breach/Team Vitality) - Saturday, May 20, 2023 - 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

- Saturday, May 20, 2023 - 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Semifinal 2 (GamerLegion/Monte vs. Team Liquid/Apeks) - Saturday, May 20, 2023 - 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

Grand Final

Grand Final - Sunday, May 21, 2023 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST

Note: Results will be updated after each match

Livestream details

BLAST.tv @BLASTtv



BLAST tv and



Keep your eyes peeled… 'There's very little room for error and that's why we use some of the best people in the world'BLAST tv and @UnikrnCo are bringing you the Making It Major series and in our second episode we show you what it takes to build a stage fit for a CS:GO MajorKeep your eyes peeled… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 'There's very little room for error and that's why we use some of the best people in the world' 🌎BLAST tv and @UnikrnCo are bringing you the Making It Major series and in our second episode we show you what it takes to build a stage fit for a CS:GO MajorKeep your eyes peeled… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gYiGrteBap

You can watch all matches of the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 live on Twitch on the official channel of BLAST Premier. You may also tune into one of the many watch parties hosted by players and streamers of the game from across the world in different languages.

The first match of the Champions Stage of the last CS:GO Major will be played between Heroic and FaZe Clan on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes