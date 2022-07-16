NAVI vs Astralis at CS: GO IEM Cologne 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

As the first day of the IEM Cologne 2022 playoffs concluded, four of the best CS: GO teams in the tournament have sealed their spot in the semi-finals, edging closer to a title victory. Natus Vincere will take on Astralis in the first semi-finals matchup to reach the Grand Finals of the tournament.

NAVI claimed their spot in the semi-finals after enjoying a flawless run at the IEM Cologne 2022 Group Stage. Astralis will join them in the tie as a result of their victory over MOUZ in the tournament's quarter-finals.

The victor of NAVI vs Astralis will meet the winner of FaZe Clan vs Movistar Riders in the Grand Finals of IEM Cologne 2022, scheduled to be held at the LANXESS Arena on Sunday, July 17 - 7.30 PM IST/ 7.00 AM PDT/ 4.00 PM CEST.

NAVI vs Astralis - Who will enter the Grand Finals of CS: GO's IEM Cologne 2022

Predictions

Due to their incredible performance in the IEM Cologne 2022 Group Stage, NAVI will enter this semi-finals matchup as the higher seed. However, with a remarkable victory over MOUZ, Astralis are strongly in contention for a Grand Finals spot.

Both NAVI and Astralis have gone through roster changes that have affected their progress in recent months. However, both teams appear to have found their spark with their new members, as seen from their recent performances.

With victories over MOUZ, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Movistar Riders, NAVI maintained a 3-0 run in the tournament, fielding a roster that is vying for a trophy after their recent success. Astralis, on the other hand, defeated FURIA, Cloud9 and MOUZ, while losing to FaZe Clan, keeping a 3-1 record.

A successful performance at this tournament will be the ideal result for both NAVI and Astralis before they compete in the ESL Pro League Season 16 next month. Fans of both teams are excited for this matchup, as they get to witness two of CS: GO's top contenders battle it out on the big stage.

Head-to-head

Natus Vincere and Astralis have faced each other twice in 2022. Their encounter in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 was a best-of-one matchup that ended in Astralis' favor. Later on in the ESL Pro League Season 15, both teams fought off in a best-of-three matchup which resulted in NAVI winning by a 2-1 margin.

Recent results

NAVI has been one of the most successful CS: GO teams in recent times. Although the team has been going through a rough time since the start of the year, their recent performances suggest that NAVI might be on their way back to the pinnacle of pro CS: GO.

NAVI's most recent tournament appearance was at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022, where they emerged as winners. Prior to that, they attempted to repeat their CS: GO Major success at PGL Antwerp 2022. A defeat to FaZe Clan, however, pushed them to second place.

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



An impressive run got them all the way to the Lanxess playing for a home crowd, and we're sure they're proud of the show they put on today



We can't wait to see more of these guys at future events That's all for @mousesports here at #IEM CologneAn impressive run got them all the way to the Lanxess playing for a home crowd, and we're sure they're proud of the show they put on todayWe can't wait to see more of these guys at future events That's all for @mousesports here at #IEM Cologne An impressive run got them all the way to the Lanxess playing for a home crowd, and we're sure they're proud of the show they put on today 🇩🇪We can't wait to see more of these guys at future events 👊 https://t.co/ev7zs4rJEH

Astralis has lesser achievements than NAVI to highlight in 2022. They kicked off the year with a series of mid-table finishes. Their performances in the recent Roobet Cup, however, helped them claim a third to fourth spot in the tournament.

Although Astralis has had a tough year so far, their most recent form suggests they're ready to add more silverware to their collection.

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov

" Sharipov Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

Astralis

Andreas " Xyp9x " Højsleth

" Højsleth Lukas " gla1ve " Rossander

" Rossander Kristian " k0nfig " Wienecke

" Wienecke Benjamin " blameF " Bremer

" Bremer Asger " farlig " Jensen

" Jensen Martin "trace" Heldt (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the IEM Cologne 2022 live by heading to ESL CS:GO's official accounts on YouTube and Twitch or through various official watch parties held by players and streamers all over the world. Natus Vincere will take on Astralis on Saturday, July 16 at 7.00 PM IST/ 6.30 AM PDT/ 3.30 PM CEST.

