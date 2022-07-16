FaZe Clan vs Movistar Riders at CS: GO IEM Cologne 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

After a week of exciting matchups, four of the top CS: GO teams at IEM Cologne 2022 have advanced to the tournament's semi-finals. FaZe Clan will take on Movistar Riders at one end of the playoff bracket in an attempt to claim a spot in the Grand Finals.

FaZe Clan sealed their spot in the IEM Cologne 2022 semi-finals as a result of their performance in the tournament's Group Stage. Movistar Riders will meet them in this clash, having defeated Team Liquid in their quarter-finals fixture.

The winner of this upcoming semi-finals matchup will meet the winner of NAVI vs Astralis in the Grand Finals of IEM Cologne 2022, held live at the LANXESS Arena for thousands of fans to witness.

FaZe Clan vs Movistar Riders - Who will enter the Grand Finals of CS: GO's IEM Cologne 2022

Predictions

Upon entering the matchup as the higher seed, FaZe Clan will be expected to have an advantage over Movistar Riders. So far in the tournament, the PGL Antwerp Major winners have defeated OONATION, Spirit and Astralis to maintain a 3-0 record against their opponents.

Movistar Riders defeated G2 Esports, Vitality and Team Liquid earlier in the tournament, falling only to Natus Vincere. Although they have three wins to their name just like FaZe, Movistar Riders has witnessed defeat at least once in the tournament so far.

FaZe's recent form also suggests that they are yet to waver from their status as the best CS: GO team in the world, despite the most recent HLTV rankings saying otherwise.

With a victory over Movistar Riders, and a possible tournament victory, FaZe Clan will be able to solidify their spot as the best side in the world. The only thing that stands in their way is a determined Spanish roster who are on their way towards claiming their first ever victory at an S-tier CS: GO event.

Head-to-head

FaZe Clan and Movistar Riders have not competed against each other in an official CS: GO tournament in recent months.

Recent results

FaZe Clan has enjoyed a stellar set of results so far in 2022, winning IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League Season 15 and the PGL Major Antwerp in 2022. Although Faze only managed to gather a fifth to sixth spot finish at IEM Dallas, they were back in action at the recent Roobet Cup where FaZe finished second.

In comparison to FaZe, Movistar Riders' year has been fairly bleak. Their most impressive performance in an S-tier CS: GO tournament in 2022 was at ESL Pro League Season 15, when they finished in fight to eighth place. After a 13th-16th finish at IEM Dallas and Roobet Cup, Movistar Riders appears to have a chance at a trophy at IEM Cologne 2022.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan:

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen

" Andersen Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

Movistar Riders:

Alejandro " mopoz " Fernández-Quejo Cano

" Fernández-Quejo Cano Alejandro " ALEX " Masanet

" Masanet Raúl " DeathZz " Jordán Nieto

" Jordán Nieto Alvaro " SunPayus " Garcia

" Garcia David " dav1g " Granado Bermudo

" Granado Bermudo Galder "bladE" Barcena (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts all over the world can watch the IEM Cologne 2022 live on ESL CS:GO's official handles across YouTube and Twitch, or through official watch parties held by various players and streamers. FaZe Clan will play against Movistar Riders on Saturday, July 16 at 10.30 PM IST/ 10.00 AM PDT/ 7.00 PM CEST.

