CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025: All teams, where to watch, and more

The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 is set to kick off on June 3, 2025. The S-tier Counter-Strike 2 tournament will have 32 teams battling through various stages for the $500,000 first prize. The teams for Stages 2 and 3 have arrived via invitations, while Stage 1 teams made their way into the tournament through regional qualifiers. Prominent names include G2, Heroic, Tyloo, and many more.
This article will cover various aspects of the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 tournament, such as its format, the platforms where you can watch it, and more.
CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025: Teams, schedule, format, and where to watch
The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 will kick off with its first stage on June 3, 2025. As mentioned earlier, there are three stages, from which only eight teams will make it to the Playoffs from the initial 32. It's a rather high-stakes competitive tournament, with the Playoffs stage scheduled at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the teams you can expect to see at the different stages:
Stage 1
- OG
- Heroic
- Metizport
- Nemiga Gaming
- BetBoom Team
- B8
- Complexity
- Wildcard
- NRG Esports
- Imperial Esports
- Fluxo
- Legacy
- Chinggis Warriors
- Lynn Vision Gaming
- FlyQuest
- TYLOO
Stage 2
- Team Falcons
- FaZe Clan
- 3DMAX
- Virtus.pro
- paiN Gaming
- FURIA Esports
- MIBR
- M80
Stage 3
- Team Vitality
- MOUZ
- Team Spirit
- G2 Esports
- Aurora Gaming
- Natus Vincere
- Team Liquid
- The MongolZ
Also read: ESL announces first ever CS2 IEM Krakow for 2026
Schedule
The schedule for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 is as follows:
Stage 1: June 3 - June 6, 2025
June 3, 2025
- Complexity vs. OG
- Heroic vs CW
- B8 vs. Imperial Esports
- BetBoom vs. Nemiga
- TYLOO vs. NRG
- LVG vs. Legacy
June 4, 2025
- Wildcard vs. MZP
- FLY vs. Fluxo
Also read: 5 major changes to Train in CS2 (November 14 update)
Stages 2 and 3
Matches have not been finalized for Stages 2 and 3 just yet. However, here are the dates for both of them:
- Stage 2: June 7 – 10, 2025
- Stage 3: June 12 – 15, 2025
Exactly eight teams will proceed to the next stage throughout the entire tournament. This means Stage 2 will have 8 out of 16 teams from Stage 1. Here is more about the format of the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025.
Format
Stage 1 teams are all the top teams from their respective regional qualifiers. 16 teams will fight one another to come out as the top eight. Essentially, eight teams from one stage will always qualify for the next stage until only eight are left for the Playoffs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
At all stages except the Playoffs for the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025, Elimination and Advancement matches are played in a Bo3 (best-of-three) format, while all other matches are Bo1. At the Playoffs, the final eight teams will fight in a single-elimination bracket, where, at last, all Counter-Strike 2 matches will be Bo3.
Where to watch
You can watch the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the organizers. Here are the links to both of them:
- YouTube: BLAST Austin Major 2025
- Twitch Channel: BLAST Austin Major 2025
That is everything you need to know about the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025. You can check out your favorite teams and their matches from June 3, 2025, onwards. There is a total prize pool of $1,250,000, which will be divided among all 32 teams depending on their rankings.
Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- Marvel Rivals Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol event release date
- 007 James Bond game by Hitman's studio gets its name, set for a reveal this week
- How to obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity Nikki
- Wuthering Waves: All Dreaming Deep endings
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.