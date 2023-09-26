Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Demiurge puzzle guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 boasts some interesting puzzles and easter eggs in store for eagle-eyed fans. While some of these puzzles have information about lore, others reward players with free items like cars and weapons. Out of all the secrets present, the FF:06:B5 is the most baffling one so far. It's believed that the puzzle is related to The Witcher 3 universe, which is yet to be confirmed.

While players are trying to decipher this code, speculation suggests it's somehow related to The Witcher 3. That said, solving this puzzle can get you the Mackinaw "Demiurge" monster truck for free. So, how do you get the Demiurge car for free in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

How to get the secret Demiurge vehicle for free in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

There are two ways to get your hands on the Demiurge secret vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. One requires you to play the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade game, while the other does not. Although the eventual outcome for both pathways is the same, the former will let you interact with some Easter Eggs and reward you with a good old mystery.

How to get the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

To start, make your way to the Protein Farm in Biotechnica Flats. Here, you will come across a building that looks like a church and has a garage. Head inside the church to find a set of servers, a laptop, and an arcade machine.

Use the time skip feature and go to 4 am. Then, interact with the laptop and read all the messages on it. Afterwards, interact with the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade game. Don't launch the game, interact with the machine and leave. Then, head over to the Badlands, where you will find a dirty mattress left out in the open.

Have your character stand on this mattress and wait for a while. V will eventually start coughing and will collapse. Upon waking up, they'll see a stranger looking at them, with the Mackinaw Demiurge monster truck in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 parked a little away. All you need to do is climb into the truck to claim it.

How to solve the FF:06:B5 puzzle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

To solve the puzzle, you must play the Arasaka Tower 3D game inside the church. The premise is simple: if anything moves, shoot and kill it.

Keep moving through the levels till you reach Floor 52., which presents the real challenge. You must navigate through the rooms in the following order:

Exit the elevator and make your way through the middle door.

In the subsequent room, head to the other end and then through the door on the left wall.

Keep moving through the narrow corridor till you come to MRPHY's high score room. This will be behind a door on your right.

Exit the room, and you will come out into another corridor.

Don't take the door at the end. Instead, turn to the door on your right, and you will find an enemy with a sword. If you don't find the enemy with a sword, you might have to return and retrace your path.

Kill the enemy and keep moving till you come to BLCKHND's high score room.

Wait here till the timer reaches 272 seconds. When this happens, the icon on the left side of the hotbar will change into a padlock.

Exit BLCKHND's high score room and enter the room that's directly opposite to you.

On each side of the room, you will see walls with numbers. The left side contains even numbers, while the right contains odd numbers.

Enter the code 240891 by simply walking up to these numbers. If done correctly, the padlock will unlock.

Leave the room and take your right. The first door on your left is an elevator that will take you to floor -10.

While navigating through the rooms in the Arasaka Tower 3D game in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, you will come across a lot of hostiles. Floor 10 is a maze you must go through before the timer runs out.

Here's a map made by u/lepotravel on Reddit to help you on your adventure. Complete the maze and then exit the game or try to beat it. Either way, it won't affect the outcome of the FF:06:B5 puzzle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Once you leave the arcade machine, you will notice that the servers are activated and now have keypads on them. Wait till 4 am and then enter the following codes in sequence in the servers:

327670

318308

527766

727862

632495

240

108850

204217

Upon entering the codes correctly, you will be able to access a third file on the computer that will lead you to the same mattress as mentioned above. The rest of the process is the same. However, this time, there will be a laptop close to the Mackinaw Demiurge with some cryptic messages. When blacked out, V will also see a wall with weird symbols and "Trust No One" written on it.

Although this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 mystery is yet to be solved, players are leaving no stone unturned. Most RPGs are known for incorporating mysteries and easter eggs, and it's interesting to see CDPR doing the same.