  • Delta Force announces several rewards for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users

Delta Force announces several rewards for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 17, 2025 19:57 GMT
Delta Force announces several rewards for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users
Delta Force PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards and more discussed (Image via TiMi Studios)

Delta Force is coming to consoles on August 19, 2025. To promote and celebrate the release, many rewards have been planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Furthermore, some special rewards have also been announced for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus subscribers, which include a series of different weapon skins, among other perks.

This article will go over all the Delta Force PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards ahead of the game's console release.

Delta Force PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards revealed

Delta Force rewards (Image via TiMi Studios)
Delta Force rewards (Image via TiMi Studios)

Delta Force will soon arrive on consoles, and that too with a full cross-progression system in place. Multiple rewards for console users have been planned for the launch, most of which can be claimed by participating in the launch events tied to the respective platforms.

That said, players who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can also get the following additional rewards:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

  • Mini-14 Immortal
  • M4A1 Action Time
  • MP5 Patrol
  • AK-12 Poseidon's Trident
  • Premium Weapon EXP Token
  • Gear Set Pack Lv.3
  • Tactical Armament Voucher
  • Premium Operation File EXP

PlayStation Plus

  • Mini-14 Immortal
  • M4A1 Action Time
  • MP5 Patrol
  • AK-12 Poseidon's Trident
  • Premium Weapon EXP Token
  • Gear Set Pack Lv.3
  • Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Card
  • Premium Operation File EXP

These are all the rewards available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus owners who wish to download and play Delta Force on their consoles when the game becomes available to them. You can also get a special free pack with more weapon skins by pre-ordering the game on your respective platform's store.

Furthermore, there are also the PlayStation and Xbox Launch Giveaway events, separate for both platforms, where you can get a lot more extra Operation File EXP and boost your Season Pass progress. However, it doesn't end there. The Launch Giveaway events will go on for three days, and players can get unique PlayStation- or Xbox-themed skins based on their platform:

  • PlayStation: SMG-45 Sony
  • Xbox: MPS Xbox

These two unique skins will feature the respective consoles' colours and visual themes on the weapons.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Niladri Roy
