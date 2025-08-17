Delta Force announces several rewards for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users

Delta Force is coming to consoles on August 19, 2025. To promote and celebrate the release, many rewards have been planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Furthermore, some special rewards have also been announced for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus subscribers, which include a series of different weapon skins, among other perks.

This article will go over all the Delta Force PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards ahead of the game's console release.

Delta Force PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards revealed

Delta Force rewards (Image via TiMi Studios)

Delta Force will soon arrive on consoles, and that too with a full cross-progression system in place. Multiple rewards for console users have been planned for the launch, most of which can be claimed by participating in the launch events tied to the respective platforms.

That said, players who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can also get the following additional rewards:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Mini-14 Immortal

M4A1 Action Time

MP5 Patrol

AK-12 Poseidon's Trident

Premium Weapon EXP Token

Gear Set Pack Lv.3

Tactical Armament Voucher

Premium Operation File EXP

PlayStation Plus

Mini-14 Immortal

M4A1 Action Time

MP5 Patrol

AK-12 Poseidon's Trident

Premium Weapon EXP Token

Gear Set Pack Lv.3

Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Card

Premium Operation File EXP

These are all the rewards available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus owners who wish to download and play Delta Force on their consoles when the game becomes available to them. You can also get a special free pack with more weapon skins by pre-ordering the game on your respective platform's store.

Furthermore, there are also the PlayStation and Xbox Launch Giveaway events, separate for both platforms, where you can get a lot more extra Operation File EXP and boost your Season Pass progress. However, it doesn't end there. The Launch Giveaway events will go on for three days, and players can get unique PlayStation- or Xbox-themed skins based on their platform:

PlayStation: SMG-45 Sony

Xbox: MPS Xbox

These two unique skins will feature the respective consoles' colours and visual themes on the weapons.

