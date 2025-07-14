Delta Force Creator Program: How to participate, incentives, revenue sharing, and more

The Delta Force Creator Program is an initiative from TiMi Studio Group where players who are also content creators can showcase their talents, engage and interact with the Delta Force community, and grow their audience. The Creator Program version 1.0 was released with the introduction of Delta Force Mobile and allows players across all available platforms to obtain monthly rewards and even earn shared revenue.

This article will go over everything you need to know about the Delta Force Creator Program.

How to participate in the Delta Force Creator Program

There are various levels in the Delta Force Creator Program that content creators can sign up for, depending on the size of their audience. These levels are as follows:

Creator Events (100+ followers): earn by content performance

(100+ followers): earn by content performance Partnership Program (1,000+ followers): earn monthly rewards

(1,000+ followers): earn monthly rewards Creator Link Program (10,000+ followers): earn by revenue sharing

Creators with 100+ followers on PC/Mobile can sign up directly to the CreatorHub, a platform developed by the company behind Delta Force. It serves as a verification and registration platform for official DF creators. If players require help signing up for the CreatorHub, they can visit this registration guide. No evaluation is necessary for creators with 100+ followers.

Various levels of the Delta Force Creator Program (TiMi Studio Group)

Meanwhile, creators with 1,000+ followers, apart from signing up to the CreatorHub mentioned above, are also required to fill out a form (found here). This program is based on selection by a review team, which will go through your application and share the results within 10 business days.

Lastly, creators with 10,000+ followers are required to sign up for both the CreatorHub and the signup form mentioned above. In addition to this, there is an additional platform called Freelancer where creators with 10,000+ followers need to sign up and await evaluation, which will provide a result within 10 business days.

Please note that the events listed above are available only in certain regions/countries, including North America, Japan, South Korea, Central & South Africa, South Asia, and specific countries in the EU.

Revenue sharing in Creator Link Program

Content creators need to fill out this application form to apply for the Creator Link Program. After a successful evaluation by the review team, approval will arrive within 10 business days, following which an exclusive Midasbuy link will be shared with the individual creator.

Understanding how the Creator Link Program works (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This link needs to be showcased so that the audience can see and click it to head to the Midasbuy shop, where they can buy Delta Coins. The Midasbuy shop offers bonus Delta Coins compared to the in-game purchase. This provides benefits to both the creator as well as the player purchasing the coins.

Creators will earn a 15% share on qualified purchases after relevant costs and taxes are deducted.

The first session of the Creator Link was conducted from April 20 to June 30, 2025. The next session of this program will be held soon. Keep an eye on the official Delta Force X handle for further news.

Incentives and content exposure under the Delta Force Creator Program

Thanks to the Delta Force Creator Program, content creators can have their TikTok and YouTube Shorts videos promoted for free, netting them more views, likes, and followers as a result. This free promotion has no follower requirements; instead, creators just need to fill out this sign-up form. This free promotion is done after a team selects the most promising content to feature in their promotions.

Creators can gain the following incentives from Delta Force Creator Program (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Additionally, the DF Creator Program team will choose around 50 videos to highlight each month, which can get featured on the official website as well as in-game showcases. This does not require filling out any form, but instead relies solely on content quality.

Lastly, there is a Weapon Master Program where content creators with notable gameplay skills will be selected to have their names and loadouts featured in the Expert Choice and Recommended Loadout sections in-game. This program is open to the top creators across all platforms who focus on tutorials, weapon insights, attachment setups, gameplay tips, and more.

