Delta Force Season 5 release date

Delta Force Season 5 Break is around the corner, and it'll bring in a lot of new content to the game. Players can look forward to new maps, weapons, vehicles, an Operator, fresh features, and much more to stay engaged throughout the season. The most highlighted among all these is the announcement that the game will be available on consoles. Console players, who have been eagerly demanding this game, can start enjoying it from August 19, 2025.
Read on to learn more about the Delta Force Season 5's release date and time.
When does Delta Force Season 5 release?
Delta Force Season 5 is scheduled for release on July 9, 2025. While the exact timing hasn't been disclosed yet, it is expected to be announced soon. This newseason will introduce a lot of new content to the game. Players can enjoy two new maps: Tide Prison (Operations Map) and Cyclone (Warfare Map) once the update goes live.
Apart from this, they can get their hands on a new Operator, Tempest, who will be available for free through the Season 5 Battle Pass. Season 5 will also introduce two new weapons: an Assault Rifle (AM-17) and a compound bow, for players to explore during their gameplay. The recent Delta Force Season 5 Break livestream showcased some glimpses of the upcoming content.
This update includes a new vehicle, Jet Skis, which will be available in the game, along with more new vehicles coming in future updates. A recent official announcement confirmed that Delta Force is coming to consoles, with said users able to enjoy it from August 19, 2025, or equivalent in their respective time zones.
Season 5 will also feature a collaboration with Arknights from the very start. An official trailer for Delta Force X Arknights has been uploaded to YouTube, although the developers haven't revealed many details. That being said, players must wait for July 9, 2025, to enjoy all the new updates from Delta Force Season 5 Break.
