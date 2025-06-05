Deltarune: Can you play the game as a newcomer?

Deltarune is a story-rich RPG created by Toby Fox, the same developer behind the hit game Undertale. While it shares some characters and references with the latter, Deltarune is a completely independent game with its own narrative and mechanics.

If you're curious about Deltarune but haven’t touched Undertale, you might be wondering if you can play the game as a newcomer. The answer is yes, you certainly can. This article explores more.

About Deltarune

Deltarune is a story parallel to Undertale, not a direct sequel. It features a mix of turn-based combat, bullet-dodging mechanics, and a heavy focus on character-driven storytelling. The game also packs retro-style pixel art and an unforgettable soundtrack. Chapters 1 to 4 are now available, with three more planned for future release.

Separate story but same universe

While Deltarune and Undertale exist in the same universe, they follow completely different storylines. There’s no direct plot connection between the two, so you’re not jumping into a sequel or missing key events. In fact, Deltarune introduces new characters, mechanics, and rules, making it feel like a fresh experience.

Some characters from Undertale, like Sans, Toriel, and Alphys, do appear in Deltarune, but they play entirely new roles. So if you’ve never met them before, you won’t feel lost. But if you have played Undertale, you’ll pick up on a few clever nods and inside jokes scattered throughout.

While playing Undertale might give you some context, especially when it comes to character backstories or emotional callbacks, it’s not completely necessary.

Deltarune features a standalone story and has its own charm and surprises. But if you fall in love with the world and want to dig deeper into the weird chaos Toby Fox is known for, Undertale is the game to play next.

