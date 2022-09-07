Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Poison Warlock Build

Arc Warlocks in Destiny 2 are known for being able to zap their way through hordes of enemies by channeling the Storm through their weapons and abilities. However, some Warlocks can poison their enemies while simultaneously zapping them with electricity.

This particular build in Destiny 2 is known as the Poison Warlock build, and can be quite deadly if used correctly. With this build, Guardians can poison and electrocute enemies at the same time. Although optional for this build, the Osteo Striga Exotic is a wonderful addition, if players have one.

That said, here's a quick rundown of the build including all the Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments that Guardians will have to focus on during Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

How to get the Poison Warlock Build in Destiny 2

This build focuses particularly on the melee ability of the Warlocks in Destiny 2. While other abilities do come in handy, the melee ability seems to be the prime focus of this particular build.

Abilities

Super: Chaos Reach

Grenade: Pulse Grenade

Melee: Chain Lightning

Class Ability: Healing Rift

Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

Electrostatic Minds: Defeating targets with Arc abilities or defeating jolted or blinded enemies creates Ionic Traces. Warlocks will become Amplified if they pick up an Ionic Trace.

Lightning Surge: Activating the charged melee ability while sliding causes Warlocks to blink forward in Destiny 2. This blink triggers a surge of lightning strikes that jolts targets once the Warlock rematerializes.

Spark of Ions: Defeating a jolted target creates Ionic Traces in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Spark of Recharge: While critically wounded, melee and grenade abilities recharge faster.

Spark of Resistance: When surrounded by enemies, Guardians have more damage resistance. (+10 Strength)

Spark of Frequency: Melee hits increase reload speed for a short duration.

Armor and Mods

At present, there's only one Exotic Armor piece that synergizes with this build, and it happens to be the Necrotic Grips. The intrinsic perk on this piece of armor is known as Grasp of the Devourer.

With this perk active, every time a Warlock damages someone with their melee ability, they apply a poison debuff on them as well. If a target is defeated with this debuff active, they explode, applying the poison debuff on nearby enemies.

Moreover, the Necrotic Grips adds to the airborne effectiveness of Weapons of Sorrow. Weapons of Sorrow include weapons like the Osteo Striga, Thorn, and the newly added Touch of Malice.

Mods

The primary purpose of this build to keep the melee ability active for the most part of any encounter in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. While Iconic Traces and Elemental Wells do a good job of continuously recharging all abilities, they aren't enough. To make things easier, Warlocks will need to focus on specific Charged with Light mods.

The mods that Warlocks need to take into account are the Elemental Charge mod. With this mod, whenever a Guardian picks up an elemental well, they become Charged with Light. If the Elemental Well matches their subclass, they gain two stacks of Charged with Light. To maximize the Charged with Light stacks, Guardians can also use the Supercharged mod to maximize the Charged with Light stacks to five.

The Melee Wellmaker mod is also important for this build in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, since Warlocks will be using their melee ability most of the time. The Well of Striking and the Well of Ions Elemental Well mods may come in handy with this build.

While that takes care of Elemental Wells, Guardians can also use the Heavy Handed mod. With this equipped, Guardians receive half of their melee ability energy every time they use their charged melee ability, which consumes one stack of Charged with Light.

Edited by Atul S