Destiny 2 Come To Pass Legendary Auto Rifle: How to Get, God Rolls, and more

Guardians have always been able to use Auto Rifles effectively in both PvE and PvP in Destiny 2. Although the takers for Auto Rifles in PvP have significantly gone down in Season of Plunder, they're heavily used in most PvE activities.

The Come to Pass is a 360 RPM Auto Rifle. While its rate of fire might be on the slower end, the bullets fired from this weapon hit harder thanks to the High-Impact Frame it comes with.

To make things even better, it is also an Arc energy weapon, making it a good choice when it comes to running the Arc 3.0 subclass in Destiny 2. Here's a quick rundown of how to get this rifle and its god rolls.

How to get the Come to Pass Legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2?

This Auto Rifle was introduced in Destiny 2 along with the Witch Queen update. To get this weapon, Guardians are required to participate in the Wellspring activity. There are two different activity modes and four different bosses that keep rotating daily.

The two different activity modes are as follows:

Wellspring - Defend

Golmag - Warden of the Spring

Bor'gong - Warden of the Spring.

Wellspring - Attack

Vezuul - Lightflayer

Zeerik - Lightflayer

To snag the Come to Pass, Guardians will have to farm the Wellspring Activity whenever Golmag is in rotation since this is the only boss who drops this weapon.

Alternatively, they can also craft this weapon, provided they've been able to complete five Deepsight Resonant extractions for the Come to Pass.

The only way to get these Deepsight Resonant weapons is by farming the Wellspring Activity.

Once five patterns have been extracted, Guardians will then be able to craft the Come to Pass Auto Rifle at the Enclave on Mars. There is a third way to get this weapon. However, that's limited to Destiny 2 Season of Plunder only. Players can claim their copy of the Come to Pass from the Gift of the Thunder Gods chest at the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2.

These are the only ways in which this weapon can be obtained in the game. Now that the source of this weapon has been explained, here are some of the rolls that Guardians need to look into when acquiring this weapon. Most importantly, all the rolls for this weapon are craftable, making the hunt for the god rolls comparatively easier.

Come to Pass Legendary Auto Rifle God Rolls for PvP

These are the rolls every Guardian needs to take into account while picking up this gun in Destiny 2. Since it's an Arc-based auto rifle with a slow rate of fire, recoil control, reload speed, and range are some of the stats worth looking into.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion (This weapon gets bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the Guardian is in motion)

Perk 2: Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy, which is then divided between all uncharged abilities)

Come to Pass Legendary Auto Rifle God Rolls for PvE

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits returns one round to the magazine)

Perk 2: Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. Grenade or melee kills of the same energy type extend the damage and duration of this buff) /One for All (Hitting three separate targets increases the damage for a moderate duration)

While these are some of the rolls that Guardians need to take into account while farming for this weapon in the game, some others are also available. They can make use of the enhanced version of the same rolls mentioned above, while crafting the Come to Pass in Destiny 2, for better results.

