Destiny 2 Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle guide: Quest details, puzzles, and more

Destiny 2's Divinity Exotic has had its fair share of discussions among players, seeing how almost the community was split in half over the weapon. However, the weapon is still very viable in-game as things stand now. It can stun Overload Champions easily and grant precision spots while having a guaranteed drop from a questline.

The questline can be obtained from the Garden of Salvation Raid entrance near the huge Vex portal. Players need to spawn at the Sorrow Harbor waypoint and head toward the southern cave, as shown in the image below. Upon encountering the scarlet bridge, a cave entrance is on the left side.

Cave to the Vex portal and Raid entrance (Image via Destiny 2)

The Vex portal will be located within this cave, as everyone will further need to defeat Zeteon, Redemptive Mind. An Exotic quest titled "What's this? What's This?" will drop in the form of an Engram.

Picking it up will start the quest line, eventually leading to the Garden of Salvation Raid and the puzzles within.

Divinity quest guide within Destiny 2 and how to obtain the Exotic Trace Rifle (2023)

Before heading in, it's important to note that you must purchase the Shadowkeep expansion to get the quest steps and the Trace Rifle. You do not have to finish the Garden of Salvation Raid on your account first, as the quest is tied to the WF (world's first) completion.

Step 1:

The first quest step requires you to interact with three Vex oracles within three Lost Sectors in Nessus. Head to the Orrery Sector near Artifact's Edge and proceed until you come up against the main stairs to the boss arena.

Look up and to your left, as you will see a small gap leading to a Vex Minotaur. Defeat enemies and interact with the oracle.

Entrance to the oracle within the Orrery Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

The second oracle is in the Ancient's Haunt Lost Sector in Nessus. Enter the Lost Sector and refer to the image below for more precise instructions.

Oracle location within the Ancient Haunt Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

The final oracle is located within the Conflux Lost Sector in the Cistern. Once you encounter several Vex waterfalls, look for a gap in the wall on your right.

Entrance to the third oracle (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeat enemies like you have before and interact with the oracle to complete the first step of the quest.

Step 2:

Decryption Core required (Image via Destiny 2)

In the second step, you must defeat Vex enemies anywhere in the system to collect 120 Decryption Core Fragments. Simply keep killing Vex enemies until the next step in the quest is activated.

Step 3:

Core empowered objective (Image via Destiny 2)

The next step requires you to collect phantasmal fragments from Nightmare enemies and turn them in beside Eris's Lectern on the Moon in exchange for Empowered Decryption Core. You will need 30 fragments to purchase one Empowered Core from the Lectern.

Step 4:

The final step requires you to crack seven puzzles within the Raid and defeat the final boss, all in one run. Note that you cannot do the puzzles and defeat the boss in separate runs, as doing so won't progress the quest.

Final tether puzzle for Divinity (Image via Destiny 2)

The puzzles are complicated, so it's best to follow the video, as explaining via a drawing or a written explanation won't do much for a beginner. The guide to the puzzles starts from the 3-minute mark in the video below.

You will receive a message in the bottom left corner of your screen that says, "Completed: All security bypassed." Now, all you need to do is defeat the final boss of the Raid and interact with the final chest that says "Present Empowered Encryption Core" for the rifle to drop.

