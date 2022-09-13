Destiny 2 god roll guide: Blood Feud for PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is four months in. In addition to the new activities and weapons, multiple gear have now become craftable in the game. For this reason, acquiring a god roll requires a little bit of grind and luck. Each weapon (and its pattern) needs to be unlocked beforehand to make it craftable on the Enclave.

Seasonal weapons from the beginning of The Witch Queen expansion up until now have been craftable. Typically, with six new weapons in Season 18, all are within the grasp of each player, as they can be crafted to perfection. One such weapon is the new Stasis Submachine Gun called Blood Feud.

This article lists all the essential perk combinations for this Destiny 2 Aggressive Framed weapon in PvP and PvE.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best perk combinations for the Blood Feud SMG for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage of Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Aggressive Framed SMGs are one of the potent archetypes in the game. These weapons hang between the perfect balance of Impact and Range. The only things they do lack are Stability, Handling, and Range. However, specific perks can make up for the lack of these stats.

Being a Kinetic weapon with primary ammo, Blood Feud needs to enable a lot of buffs to work inside both PvP and PvE. With perks such as Ambitious Assassin, Swashbuckler, and even the exclusive Origin Trait, this 750 RPM SMG seems to fit right in with the current meta.

The Origin Trait, Right Hook, states the following:

"Dealing melee damage gives this weapon increased target acquisition and range for a short period of time. Dealing melee damage again extends the effect."

Pairing this up with more melee-based perks can enable a powerful damage loop, where both the weapon and the Guardian's abilities can complement each other.

2) Destiny 2 Blood Feud PvP god roll

PvP Blood Feud Submachine Gun god roll (Image via Bungie)

Blood Feud comes with a total of 14 perks to choose from, all of which can be useful in one way or another.

While using an Aggressive Framed weapon, players will want to properly utilize their strongest stats. Since this is a very strong archetype in medium-range and close-range fights, certain perks can make up for the low-base Stability and Handling on the weapon.

The best perk combinations for the Blood Feud Submachine Gun in PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon. This can be replaced with Steady Rounds.

Encore for increased Accuracy and Stability with body-shot kills, and Range bonus with precision kills.

Swashbuckler with a total of 33% damage increase with melee kills. This can be gained with five weapon kills as well.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is a great perk in place of Encore, especially with the likes of Accurized Rounds and Hammer Forged Rifling.

3) Destiny 2 Blood Feud PvE god roll

Blood Feud PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Blood Feud can be an add-clearing machine inside PvE, especially in Raids and Dungeons. Similar Kinetic weapons, such as Extraordinary Rendition, have already made their mark ever since their release. Blood Feud, on the other hand, comes with the added benefit of Headstone.

The best perk combinations for Blood Feud in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Ambitious Assassin for an overflow of the magazine after reloading on multiple kills.

Frenzy for increase in damage, Reload Speed, and Handling.

Headstone can replace Frenzy in the last column for Stasis builds. Meanwhile, Pugilist and Swashbuckler, alongside the Right Hook Origin Trait, will be a great combination for a melee-focused build.

