Destiny 2 god roll guide: Doom of Chelchis in PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 King's Fall is the hottest activity right now, granting players pinnacle rewards and new gear across six different encounters.

Most players are familiar with the weapons from Destiny 1, which are making their return to the new sandbox of Destiny 2 alongside new perks.

Bungie added another nice touch to the mix — an option to craft any weapon from the King's Fall Raid as long as the Deepsight patterns are unlocked. Specifically, five Deepsight versions of the same weapon need to be unlocked.

The weapon in question, however, is the Void Precision Framed Scout Rifle called Doom of Chelchis. Being of such an archetype, the weapon can hit its targets harder than anything in-game, especially with the correct perks.

Hence, this article details the best perk combinations for Doom of Chelchis in both PvP and PvE.

Best perks in Doom of Chelchis and how to get it in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Usage and how to get it in Destiny 2

Doom of Chelchis can be acquired from three encounters in the King's Fall Raid, which include the opening encounter, Totems, and the Oryx final boss.

The Precision Framed Scout Rifle is similar to the likes of Hung Jury SR4 from Nightfall, Vision of Confluence from Vault of Glass, and even the Staccato from last season.

Doom of Chelchis comes with a base Impact of 62 and a Range of 49, which can be amplified with perks. It has a damage falloff of 75 meters while aiming, making it a viable option for long-range interactions in PvP. In PvE, however, perks like Explosive Payload are great against Champions, especially Barriers, this season.

Having added explosive damage is a flat-out increase in Impact, with the added benefit of dealing with Void-shielded mobs.

2) PvE god roll

Doom of Chelchis god roll for PvE (Image via Destiny 2)

Scout Rifles have a lot of work to do in the coming days, especially inside activities such as Master Raids, Lost Sectors, and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Seasonal artifacts are giving away an Anti Barrier Champion mod for the weapon type, making Doom of Chelchis one of the most important gears. The added benefit of having PvE-friendly perks makes it reliable for everyone in high-tier content.

The best perk combinations for Doom of Chelchis in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil direction and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Explosive Payload for the extra damage as a small explosion on hit.

Frenzy for a damage increase of 15% as well as an increase in Reload Speed and Handling by 50% after 12 seconds in combat.

If players are not looking to deal extra damage with Explosive Payload, Adaptive Munition can be a great replacement against shielded enemies. It can be used alongside Unrelenting, which provides 80 HP after hitting an elite enemy.

3) PvP god roll

Doom of Chelchis PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2)

If players are set on using a Scout Rifle in PvP, chances are, they are looking to engage with opposing Guardians from a distance. Hence, Doom of Chelchis is a great weapon to flinch, damage, and kill any Guardians across the map.

The best perk combinations for this King's Fall Scout Rifle in PvP are as follows:

Extended Barrel for increased Range and Recoil.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Explosive Payload for flinching Guardians with the added explosive damage.

Eye of the Storm for more accuracy as the health of the user gets lower.

Rangefinder can also be used instead of Explosive Payload, while Unrelenting can replace Eye of the Storm. Other combos, such as Firefly and Dragonfly, can shut down any nearby Guardians within the radius of a killed player if their Resilience is less than Tier 7.

