Destiny 2 god roll guide: Wendigo GL3 for PvE and PvE 

One of Destiny 2's most powerful Grenade Launchers has been reprised in the current sandbox with Season 19. The weapon in question here is the Wendigo GL3 from Season of Opulence, which could very well be the next DPS meta with the likes of Weakened Clear.

Players can currently farm the weapon by completing the Warden of Nothing Nightfall in week 6. Since Grandmaster Nightfalls will be available at a later date, every drop will be a normal version of the weapon, as it is farmable through multiple runs of the same mission.

The following article will list the best perk combinations in Wendigo GL3 for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Wendigo GL3 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

1) Usage

As many players might already be familiar with, the Wendigo GL3 is known for wreaking havoc in endgame activities such as Raids and Dungeons in the past. While the weapon itself was rewarded to Guardians as a pinnacle via a special quest, there are enough perks in the current sandbox to have the Wendigo fill out multiple roles.

From clearing adds (additional enemies) using Chain Reaction to dealing a heft amount of damage for a short duration due to Explosive Light, the Wendigo is the dark horse of the season. As mentioned earlier, players can also pair this up with the likes of Weakened Clear in Season 19, which can easily stack and melt bosses in Raids and Dungeons.

While this is a PvE-heavy weapon, Wendigo GL3 shoots out powerful projectiles that can shut down roaming supers in PvP as well.

2) PvE god roll

PvE god roll on Wendigo GL3 (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Since the current week (the sixth reset of Season 19) is the first time where players are going to get their hands on the Heavy Grenade Launcher, the numbers are yet to be tested by the community. The Wendigo GL3 is an Adaptive Framed Grenade Launcher, with 50 base Impact and 29 Velocity.

However, multiple perks from launch barrels to magazines can significantly increase the stats. The god roll on Wendigo GL3 for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Countermass for Stability, Handling, and recoil.

Spike Grenades for increased damage on direct hits.

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile velocity and reload speed.

Explosive Light for 44% increased damage after picking up 6 stacks of orb of light.

Players are recommended to shoot out every projectile in the magazine during the DPS phases. Other perks such as Chain Reaction and Golden Tricorn can be great for add clears.

3) PvP god roll

PvP god roll on Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

While players don't need a specific combination to shut down Guardians in PvP, some combinations can help in getting multiple kills with a few limited heavy ammo. The perks that players should be looking for in Wendigo GL3 are as follows:

Smart Drift Control for Stability, recoil, and Handling.

Spike Grenades for Stability.

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

Full Court for increased damage based on the projectile travel distance.

Being a heavy Grenade Launcher, Wendigo GL3 can pretty much explode within a decent blast radius.

