Destiny 2 god-roll weapons players should pick up from Banshee right now (September 30) 

It's the mid-week period after the sixth reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and Banshee has finally brought some god rolls for players to pick up. His inventory consists of six Legendary weapons, each having a price tag of 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

While he didn't bring in anything fancy during the weekly reset, players now have less than 24 hours to buy a few god-roll weapons. Banshee's inventory is free for all players. So anyone, whether they own The Witch Queen DLC or not, will be able to get their hands on the weapons.

The gear mentioned in this article will include the Perses-D Stasis Scout Rifle, Cantata-57 Arc Hand Cannon, and Krait Stasis Auto Rifle.

Banshee inventory in sixth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 30)

Banshee's place is in the usual Tower, which acts as a social hub in Destiny 2. Players can spawn on the Courtyard waypoint and look to their right to find him. The first weapon worth picking up from him right now is the Stasis Auto Rifle called Krait. Its perks are:

Full Bore for a great increase in Range, reduced Stability, and a slight reduction in Handling, alongside Smallbore for added Range and Stability.

Armor Piercing Rounds for increased Range while dealing extra damage to a combatant's shield, alongside Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Subsistence for partially reloading the magazine after defeating targets.

One for All for 35% increased damage after hitting three separate targets.

Krait Auto Rifle this week in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

While most people prefer Headstone over One for All, the latter can inflict a great deal of damage while clearing adds (additional enemies). Krait is also a Rapid Fire Framed weapon, giving itself an edge over Adaptive Frames in terms of fire rate and damage output per second.

The second weapon worth picking up from Banshee-44 today is the Cantata-57 Arc Hand Cannon, which is also an Adaptive Framed gear. The perks available on it are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability, recoil control, and reduction in Handling, alongside Extended Barrel for increased Range, reduced Handling, and recoil control.

Tactical Mag for increased Stability, reload speed, and magazine size, alongside increased Stability and reload speed.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed with each precision hit.

Timed Payload for 30% increased damage after 0.6 seconds.

Cantata-57 this week at Banshee in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rapid Hit stacks five times, granting the weapon 25 Stability. The aforementioned combo is great inside Destiny 2 PvP, as one perk will help players stack Reload Speed and Stability, while the other will flinch enemies with each shot.

Perses-D Scout Rifle Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, the Perses-D Stasis Scout Rifle is for sale with Tunnel Vision and Opening Shot, both of which are great for PvP. It is a High Impact Framed weapon, which comes with the Range Masterwork this week. Any player who is into long-range passive camping playstyles can choose to buy this particular piece of gear.

Banshee's inventory can surprise people every now and then, especially with the random perk combination each weapon can offer. While every item in his inventory stays for a week, the perks can change randomly during resets. Hence, it is recommended that players check in with the gunsmith every day at 10 am PDT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far