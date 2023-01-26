Destiny 2 Horror's Least guide: How to get, god rolls, and more 

Horror's Least is the Nightfall reward for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 8, requiring players to complete the Scarlet Keep Strike. However, to obtain the Adept version, players must go the extra mile and complete the Grandmaster version of the mission.

The following article lists everything you need to know about the featured Nightfall Pulse Rifle in Season 19 week 8. Since Bungie has confirmed that Horror's Least will be rotating out of the loot pool, this is the last chance for anyone to acquire the Adept version.

The week 8 reset also marks the last time Horror's Least Adept will be available in the loot pool.

Horror's Least Pulse Rifle guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

1) How to get it

Scarlet Keep Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

Horror's Least Pulse Rifle is tied to Scarlet Keep Nightfall's completion. Players will also need to complete the same Strike this week on Grandmaster difficulty to earn the Adept version of the same weapon. However, Scarlet Keep isn't a walk in the park in terms of modifiers and elite champions.

Players will face a total of 18 Solar Shields, 12 Arc Shields, 16 Barriers, and 4 Unstoppable Champions for the duration of the mission. The burn in the mission is Arc, so enemies such as Hive Knights, Barrier Knights, Wizards, and Hashladun can quickly shut down Guardians in the blink of an eye.

Platinum tier completion is recommended for a guaranteed Horror's Least Adept drop inside Grandmaster Nightfall.

2) Best perk combinations

Horror's Least can fit perfectly in any role, due to being a Rapid Fire archetype. Players can quickly shut down opposing Guardians in PvP alongside increased damage to Champions in PvE.

The perks available across all four columns are as follows:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, and Smallbore.

Arrowhead Brake, Fluted Barrel, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, and Smallbore. Magazine: Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Flared Magwell, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine.

Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Flared Magwell, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine. Third Column: Perpetual Motion, Heating Up, Compulsive Reloader, Steady Hands, Zen Moments, and Under Pressure.

Perpetual Motion, Heating Up, Compulsive Reloader, Steady Hands, Zen Moments, and Under Pressure. Fourth Column: Focused Fury, Vorpal Weapon, Kill Clip, Frenzy, High Impact Reserves, and Turnabout.

The best perk combinations in Horror's Least for PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Heating Up for increased Accuracy and Stability after final blows with the weapon.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% increased damage to bosses and elite enemies.

Horror's Least PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The god roll on Horror's Least for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Perpetual Motion for Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Kill Clip for 33% increased damage after reloading on kill.

Horror's Least PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Horror's Least is known for being a niche for many players, solely because of other Pulse Rifles such as No Time to Explain, Messenger, Peace of Mind, and more.

However, a high fire rate and increased stats with the Adept version and mods can add a lot to its potential in both game modes.

