Destiny 2 Imperial Decree Shotgun guide: How to get, god rolls, and more

Bungie brought back many sunset weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall. The Imperial Decree Shotgun is one such weapon. For the uninitiated, a weapon with a power level cap is known as a sunset weapon.

In the new expansion, Bungie overhauled many of these weapons, including a new set of perks, thereby making them better and deadlier. Having said that, here are the rolls players need to consider while farming the Imperial Decree Shotgun in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Where to find the Imperial Decree Shotgun in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Unlike most weapons, the Imperial Decree Shotgun isn't a world drop. Players must go to the H.E.L.M. to get this gun and focus Defiant Engrams into Recovered Leviathan Weapons at the War Table.

Depending on which class the player is in, they'll receive either a sword or the Imperial Decree Shotgun. This weapon can also be crafted, and the Deepsight Resonant variant drops by focusing Engrams, as mentioned above, but the drop rates are very low.

This is arguably the game's strongest kinetic Aggressive Frame Shotgun right now. With the right rolls, it can be absolutely deadly in both PvP and PvE. Here are the stats of the weapon, along with its god rolls.

Imperial Decree base stats

Impact: 80

80 Range: 29

29 Stability : 29

: 29 Handling: 31

31 Reload Speed: 34

God Rolls for PvP

Since it's an Aggressive Frame Shotgun, it has a high damage output, making it reasonably dangerous in close-quarters combat in Destiny 2 PvP. Although it's a shotgun, increasing the range a bit doesn't hurt.

Barrel: Full Choke (Reduces pellet spread at the cost of precision damage while aiming down the sights)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) / Assault Mag ( +5 Rounds Per Minute, +15 Stability)

Perk 1: Threat Detector (Increased stability, reload, and handling when enemies are close) / Slideshot (Partially refills magazines when sliding. Temporarily boosts range and handling)

Perk 2: Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the first shot of every attack) / Snapshot Sights (Faster aiming down the sights)

God Rolls for PvE

Regarding PvE, the roll selection varies slightly because the overall scenarios differ. In most cases, shotguns aren't used for boss damage, they're used to clear out orange bar enemies, but the usage varies from person to person in Destiny 2. Having said that, the Imperial Decree will excel in PvE scenarios with the following rolls:

Barrel: Full Choke (Reduces pellet-spread at the cost of precision damage while aiming down the sights) / Corkscrew Rifling ( +5 Handling, +5 Stability, +5 Range)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) / Tactical Mag ( +1 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability)

Perk 1: Surplus (Increased handling, reload speed, and stability for each fully charged ability) / Auto-Loading Holster (Holstering the weapon automatically reloads it from reserves)

Perk 2: Surrounded (Grants bonus damage when surrounded by enemies) / Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the first shot of every attack)

Given that the Imperial Decree Shotgun is craftable in Destiny 2 Lightfall, players can choose multiple enhanced perks, provided they can level up this weapon and unlock all said perks. Moreover, given this is a craftable weapon, players can mix and match to see which perk combination works best for them.

