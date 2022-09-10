Destiny 2 god roll guide: Wastelander M5 for PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 and Shotguns have provided a way for load-outs and the meta to change throughout the years. The weapon type is mandatory for almost 90% of the community, especially for dealing with Guardians up close. Primaries can vary between a player's style and approach, but Shotguns have stayed true to what they do.

Similar to other weapon types, Shotguns come with different archetypes, all of which further affect and change the playstyle. From firing pallet shots to precision slugs, each Shotgun is lethal in its own way, even without the right perks. One such weapon comes in the form of a Lightweight Framed archetype that has proven to be quite lethal in Crucible since its release.

The weapon in question here is the Wastelander M5 from Dares of Eternity. Although this is old gear from December last year, Bungie has updated its perk pools to make it even more powerful in PvP and PvE. The following article lists the best combinations in both game modes.

Best perk combinations for the Wastelander M5 Shotgun in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get

The Wastelander M5 has been updated with new perks this season, alongside its addition to the Enclave on Mars. Players can run multiple instances of Dares of Eternity, stock up on five red-bordered weapons, and craft it with the required perks. Being a Lightweight Framed weapon, it allows players to move faster while equipped and consists of better base Handling.

While this is great in PvP for Shotgun mains who prefer a more Mobility-focused playstyle, the endgame for PvE is slightly different. Since this is a Kinetic weapon, it allows players to equip a strong Exotic primary Energy or Heavy gear. Melee-based loadouts in PvE will synergize well with the likes of the newly added Pugilist.

Fragile Focus, on the other hand, is great for Destiny 2 PvP, alongside Perpetual Motion and Slideshot.

2) PvP god roll

Wastelander M5 PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Wastelander M5's list of perks consists of potent rolls that can help players take an aggressive approach. Recent additions have made it more versatile in both the Range and Handling departments. The best perks to go for in the Wastelander M5 Shotgun in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened barrel and reduced pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Perpetual Motion for more Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability on the weapon.

Fragile Focus for 20 Range until the wielder takes damage. This perk has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Opening Shot is a great perk to go for in place of Fragile Focus, as the former grants 25 Range and 20 aim-assist. Killing Wind is another great alternative, as it grants Range, movement speed, and Handling after getting a kill.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll of Wastelander M5 (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Wastelander M5 shoots pallets, making it far easier to land shots on enemies up close. Hence, a perk combination based on melee loadouts will be more effective in PvE. The best perks for Wastelander in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for more Range, Stability, and Handling.

Tactical Mag for Reload Speed, and Stability.

Pugilist for melee energy with each kill. A melee kill will improve this weapon's Handling.

One-Two Punch for 350% melee damage increase after hitting all pallets on bosses.

Trench Barrel is a great perk in place of One-Two Punch, as it can provide 50% weapon damage after a successful melee hit.

