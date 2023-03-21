Destiny 2 Iron Banner details: Release date, time, new weapons, game mode, and more

Destiny 2's PvP pinnacle event, the Iron Banner, will be returning in a few hours with the weekly reset, and players worldwide can participate in 6v6 matches. Additionally, the new system allows everyone to complete challenges for pinnacle gear, which are time-gated for each character.

Typically, the tower will be updated with decorations of the Iron Banner, alongside Lord Saladin being right in the center of everything. On March 21, players will be able to enter the PvP event at 10 am PT, which is the usual weekly reset for everyone.

The following article lists everything players can expect in the upcoming Iron Banner week and the entirety of Season 20.

Additional details on Destiny 2 Iron Banner for Season of Defiance

1) Release dates across Season 20

After the event's debut in Season 20 on March 21, players will see the Iron Banner return two more times this season, once in Week 6 and again in Week 9. The dates for these releases have been scheduled for April 4 and April 25. Bungie has also revealed the game modes for both these dates, with Week 6 featuring Eruption, and Week 9 featuring Fortress.

The release times, however, for the Iron Banner for March 21 in all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (March 21).

China: 1 am (March 22).

UK: 6 pm (March 21).

Australia: 3 am (March 22).

Brazil: 2 pm (March 21).

DestinyTracker



Mode: Control

Iron Banner returns tomorrow at weekly reset! 10am PT / 1pm ET!

Mode: Control

Reprised Weapons: Jorum's Claw (Pulse Rifle) & Bite of the Fox (Sniper Rifle)!

All versions of the Iron Banner throughout Season of Defiance will last for a week.

2) New weapons

Both Jorum's Claw Solar Pulse Rifle alongside Bite of the Fox Kinetic Sniper Rifle will be making a return with some new perks. Typically, players will get curated versions by leveling up Saladin's reputation, with the benefit of focusing on Iron Engrams for randomized perks.

Bite of the Fox Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Since the Iron Banner is a time-limited event, everyone is recommended to acquire the best perks possible to roll into these exclusive gear pieces. The new weapon will be available to focus on only after it gets unlocked in the Collections. Ranking up Saladin's reputation is the best way to unlock any new weapon in the loot pool.

3) Game mode

As mentioned earlier, the Destiny 2 Iron Banner activity will feature the Control game mode with the upcoming reset. This works like any traditional Control mode in the Crucible, with an added objective.

Since the essence of any Iron Banner is to go on a hunt and accumulate bonus points, Control allows participants to activate this mechanic by capturing all three points.

Any kills made after a team is on the hunt will earn bonus points until the period expires.

4) Iron Lord seal

Iron Lord seal for Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2)

Iron Lord is a seal tied to the Iron Banner activity, requiring players to complete certain objectives to unlock. Those who already own the seal alongside its gilded version will be able to gild it again starting March 21. Others can focus on unlocking the seal by resetting Saladin's ranks, completing challenges, and more.

The best way to earn a bonus reputation is by equipping Destiny 2 Iron Banner armor sets, weapons, and emblems to get an 11x bonus after match completions.

