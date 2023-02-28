Destiny 2 Lightfall "servers temporarily at capacity" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Bungie's latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, has just gone live. Over the past few days, the developers have released one teaser after another, eventually generating a lot of hype within the entire player base.

Since the expansion has just gone live, many players from all over the globe will be trying to rush into the game and try out all the new features the title offers. However, not everyone can enter the game and is greeted with a message saying Destiny 2 is "temporarily at capacity."

How to fix the Destiny 2 "servers temporarily at capacity" error

This error is uncommon and is seen during major seasonal and expansion launches in Destiny 2. Whenever new content goes live, many players start logging into the game simultaneously. This creates additional bottlenecks since the servers cannot handle the sudden spike in traffic.

While it's a good idea to wait an hour or two after the launch has happened if you're still facing this error even after waiting for that period, here's what you can do to troubleshoot the issue:

Restart the game and your store client.

Restart your network devices like modems and routers.

Restart your PC.

These methods should usually sort out the problem. The issue with the server bottlenecks should die down within two to three hours after launch. It's recommended that you try troubleshooting on your end after this period has ended. In case the issue persists even after that, check out the Bungie forums and their official social media handles for further information on the problem.

Since this is a problem on their side, there's nothing more that you can do to fix the Destiny 2 servers temporarily at capacity error. Moreover, the company responds promptly to errors like these, especially on launch day. With so much hype behind Lightfall, Bungie will most likely do everything possible to keep errors like these at bay.

What's new in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The developers are giving the game a complete revamp in Lightfall. Given the number of changes that the developers are introducing in Destiny 2, players worldwide are dubbing this Destiny 3 itself. Although Bungie has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a third installment in the series, one can speculate.

Regarding the current expansion, there's a brand new raid in store. Known as the Root of Nightmares, this raid will take place in the Pyramid that gets hit with the Traveler's beam in the launch trailer. A new Darkness-based subclass known as Strand is also going live with this expansion, making it the fifth subclass in Destiny 2.

Finally, there's a brand new location, which is familiar with every expansion in the game. Osiris's visions spoke of a hidden city on Neptune known as Neomuna. The Vanguard will be fighting The Witness and his Disciple Calus to acquire an artifact known as The Veil. What this does is currently unknown, but it's linked to the Traveler, making it a virtual object.

Poll : 0 votes