Destiny 2 has a ton of unique weapons for players to customize, upgrade, and acquire in this free-to-play, multiplayer first-person shooter. One such weapon type is the Hand Cannon, which has a ton of variations to choose from. The Posterity is an extremely popular Hand Cannon, introduced first during the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

This article will detail how players can obtain the weapon and its god rolls, among other information.

Posterity is a Hand Cannon obtainable during a raid in Destiny 2

The Posterity in action (Image via YouTube/True Vanguard)

This particular Hand Cannon can be obtained during a Deep Stone Crypt raid session, specifically during the third encounter. Completing the third encounter will have a moderate chance to drop either Deep Stone Armor bits, a Class item, or the coveted Posterity Hand Cannon. Since the drop rate is pure RNG, players may have to undertake several playthroughs before obtaining this rather exotic-looking weapon.

Remember that you must own the Beyond Light campaign for Destiny 2 to access this raid and weapon.

God Rolls for Posterity in Destiny 2

God Rolls are the ideal perks that can be obtained on a weapon in Destiny 2, and the Posterity is no different. Since the rework for the Deep Stone Crypt raid weapons in Season of the Seraph, Posterity has also benefited tremendously via its updated perk pools, bringing it in line with the newer weapons. As such, here is an updated list of god rolls for the Hand Cannon for both PvE and PvP loadouts:

PvP God Rolls

Following are the ideal rolls for Posterity in PvP:

Magazine (Accurized Rounds): Increases the firing range of the weapon.

Increases the firing range of the weapon. Barrel (Smallbore): This basic dual-strength barrel increases range and stability.

This basic dual-strength barrel increases range and stability. First perk (Killing Wind): Essential for PvP, allowing for increased weapon handling, range, and mobility after a Final Blow.

Essential for PvP, allowing for increased weapon handling, range, and mobility after a Final Blow. Second Perk (Rampage): Each kill with the weapon and this perk will increase damage upto three stacks for a temporary period of time.

PvE god rolls

Following are the ideal rolls for Posterity in PvE:

Magazine (Tactical Mag): Offers a minor general improvement to weapon stability, reload speed, and magazine size.

Offers a minor general improvement to weapon stability, reload speed, and magazine size. Barrel (Fluted Barrel): This super light barrel increases handling speed greatly, as well as stability.

This super light barrel increases handling speed greatly, as well as stability. First Perk (Voltshot/Reconstruction): Voltshot will allow players to overcharge the weapon shortly after a reload during a successful enemy kill, applying Jolt on the next hit. Reconstruction, on the other hand, enables a gradual automatic reload of the weapon’s ammunition upto double capacity.

Voltshot will allow players to overcharge the weapon shortly after a reload during a successful enemy kill, applying Jolt on the next hit. Reconstruction, on the other hand, enables a gradual automatic reload of the weapon’s ammunition upto double capacity. Second Perk (Frenzy/Redirection): Frenzy is a combat-oriented perk that increases reload, damage, and weapon handling when players engage in combat for at least 12 seconds. Redirection increases your damage against stronger foes the more you dish out damage to Minor Combatants, upto a maximum of 20 stacks.

How good is the Posterity Hand Cannon?

Note: The following reflects the author’s opinions and is subjective in nature.

Posterity is one of the better Legendary Hand Cannons players can obtain within the raids of Destiny 2. It is definitely a force to be reckoned with using Frenzy and Voltshot, allowing for easy kills for non-boss enemies, and generally feels great to use.

Despite the upgrades, God Rolls, and rework, this weapon still has the unfortunate reality of being a 180 RPM Hand Cannon. Consequently, it can never compete toe-to-toe with SMGs that are flat-out superior at the time of writing this article, such as the Ikelos SMG.

For more Destiny 2 content, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for further updates.

