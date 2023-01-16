Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 17 to 24): Grandmaster Nightfall, Mayhem, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is entering its second half, as everyone gears up for Grandmaster Nightfall and the final bits of the story. Players worldwide will typically gain access to a bunch of new seasonal challenges and rewards, with the company still amid several in-game bugs and errors.

To summarize, players will be getting Grandmaster Nightfall with a readjusted power requirement. This has been done to provide accessibility to newer players and help them get Adept weapons before Lightfall's release. Shaxx will also be bringing Mayhem game mode inside the Crucible.

The following article lists every upcoming content with the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (January 17).

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 7 (January 17)

1) Grandmaster Nightfall

Grandmaster Nightfall node (Image via Destiny 2)

Grandmaster Nightfall will be back for the first time this season, alongside specific changes catering to newer players. The six Strikes in this season's pool are as follows:

The Insight Terminus.

The Corrupted.

Birthplace of the Vile.

The Scarlet Keep.

Warden of Nothing.

The Glassway.

Each player will be capped at 1595, as Bungie has brought down the requirements ahead of the Grandmaster launch. This helps players with minimal power bonuses on their artifacts to access the activity and get Adept weapons on a drop. The power level of combatants has also been reduced by 10, keeping the usual 25 power difference between players and AI.

Wendigo GL3 (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapons that will be available in the loot pool will include DFA, Wendigo GL3, Hung Jury SR4, Mindbender's Ambition, Militia's Birthright, and Horror's Least. Those with the Conqueror seal will be able to immediately gild it by running all six Strikes at once. However, only one weapon will be available per week.

2) Insight Terminus Nightfall

Insight Terminus (Image via Destiny 2)

The Insight Terminus will kick off the Guardian's journey to the Conqueror seal. This Cabal-based Strike will have the Mindbender's Ambition Shotgun in its loot pool, alongside additional modifiers for high-end difficulty. The core modifiers include Kargen's Stratagem and Void burn, which can one-shot any player that stands on the Psion boss' Void trail.

Champion enemies will include Unstoppable and Barrier, alongside Arc and Void elemental shields. Typically, several elite combatants ranging from Champions to elemental shields will differ based on difficulties.

3) Mayhem

Mayhem (Image via Destiny 2)

The Mayhem will be back for one last time in Season 19 as a part of the pinnacle rotator playlist in the Crucible. Players will be able to gain their super abilities at a significantly increased rate, allowing most fights to happen between Light and Dark.

Completing three matches in this mode will grant pinnacle gear, which will give +2 to a player's existing level. Each match runs for 8 minutes, with the first team to reach 150 points, winning the match.

4) Pinnacle rotator

Garden of Salvation (Image via Destiny 2)

The two activities in week 7 of the pinnacle rotator will include Garden of Salvation and Pit of Heresy. Players can run the final checkpoint of both these activities, as defeating the final bosses will drop a +2 pinnacle gear.

