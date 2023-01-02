Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 3 to 10): Iron Banner, The Glassway Nightfall, Rumble, and more

Destiny 2 will be entering a new weekly reset alongside the new year. Hence, to celebrate, Saladin will be bringing in challenges for everyone to participate in. Additionally, players are also closing in on the new expansion with each week as Bungie prepares to get everything back on track after the holidays.

In the upcoming reset, Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will get new quest steps following the story of Ana Bray and Rasputin's Exo. The new Strike in the Nightfall pool will be Glassway from Europa, and Shaxx will bring in Rumble to the Crucible in the rotator playlist.

The following article lists everything related to the upcoming weekly reset from January 3.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 5 (January 3 to 10)

1) Iron Banner returns

Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2)

Iron Banner will be making its very first appearance on Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph in five weeks. Bungie has confirmed their new game mode, Fortress, which will be taking place in the upcoming seven days. Regarding the game mode, Bungie stated the following:

In Iron Banner: Fortress, the core gameplay is capturing and holding zones. If that sounds like Zone Control to you, you'd be right! The real fun begins when Caiatl gets involved, but we’ll leave some of this for you to experience first-hand when Iron Banner: Fortress launches on January 3, 2023. Let’s just say, a few of you may be dying to cap a hill.

Throughout the upcoming seven days, players will be granted pinnacle rewards through challenge completions. The Iron Lord seal will be available for pickup within this time, including tasks such as reputation rank reset, defeating Guardians, and more.

2) Glassway Nightfall

The Glassway (Image via Destiny 2)

Season 19's Nightfall lineup is becoming tougher with each week, as Glassway joins the likes of Scarlet Keep, Corrupted, and Birthplace of the Vile. However, players can run this Strike with four difficulties in the meantime, as the Grandmasters have been reserved for a later date.

Glassway throws in Overload and Barrier Champions alongside Solar and Arc shields. This Strike is also known as Void Burn, meaning that enemies will deal and receive increased Void damage.

3) Rumble

Rumble opening screen (Image via Destiny 2)

Rumble is a free-for-all PvP game mode consisting of 6 players per match. Each match goes on for 8 minutes, allowing the player to accumulate a total of 20 points to win the match. Since Rumble will be in the rotator playlist, anyone can choose to run three consecutive matches to bag their weekly pinnacle gear.

Rumble has no power advantage, so new players are recommended to use this platform to get accustomed to solo plays against other Guardians.

4) Pinnacle rotators

Vow of the Disciple (Image via Destiny 2)

The pinnacle rotators will consist of Vow of the Disciple Raid and Duality Dungeon. Players can choose to run the final checkpoint of both these activities and get a pinnacle drop. The Triumph challenges for the Masters and Standard Vow of the Disciple will be available in the same week, where everyone can choose to go through every encounter and crack each challenge.

Raid Exotic Collective Obligation can be farmed by running the Rhulk checkpoint countless times.

