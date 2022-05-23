Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 24 to 31): Season 17 begins, Proving Grounds Nightfall, a new dungeon, and more

Destiny 2 Season 17 is just a day away, and players have no idea what it will be based on. Apart from a few sandbox changes and activity updates, there isn't much to go with as Season 16 ends. No one knows what the Champion mods will be or the name they will come with.

However, Bungie has confirmed they will reveal the next season on the same day, hours before the weekly reset. So the community can expect some official announcements with the weekly reset, like what exactly they are going into. The reset will also come with the Proving Grounds Nightfall and a new dungeon on May 27.

The following article lists everything coming between May 24 and May 31.

All upcoming content in the next weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the [Redacted]

1) New Season

Sparrow is coming in Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

There isn't much time left before the community knows about next season. While many wonder why Bungie waited this long to reveal something so significant, there must be a reason why the company has been so secretive regarding their next chapter.

Several leaks hint at many things with different titles, such as Season of the Haunted and even Season of the Lord. The upcoming rework subclass might also be Solar 3.0, with several hints from Bungie and other leakers. Players will have to wait a bit longer as they will be getting a countdown to the trailer soon, just before the weekly reset on May 24.

2) New dungeon

Prophecy dungeon armor set (Image via Bungie)

Like the seasonal content, no one knows what the dungeon will hold for everyone. While it won't be released with the weekly reset, players can expect the dungeon to come out on May 27 at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time. The minimum recommended power level for everyone will be 1550, as Bungie will release the Master difficulty on the same day.

3) Weekly dungeon and raid rotators

Vault of Glass raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Seasonal rotation always focuses more on that particular season's new raid or dungeon. However, the weekly cycle will have a chance to feature all dungeons and raids that are not listed under the seasonal quota. Therefore, Garden of Salvation and Last Wish can appear in a given week.

At the end of each of these raids, players will get a Pinnacle weapon. Legendary weapons in each encounter won't be locked out anymore, allowing players to farm a single encounter infinite times for a god roll.

4) Proving Grounds Nightfall

Proving Grounds final boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The Proving Grounds will be back in the Nightfall pool starting Season 17, where players will once again have to go against Caiatl's forces in all difficulties except Grandmaster. This specific Strike is scheduled to have all three elemental shields, with Unstoppable and Barrier Champions.

Enemies will also throw grenades more often due to the Scorched Earth modifier.

5) Momentum Control

Destiny 2 PvP (Image via Bungie)

Bungie is starting Season 17 by giving players a chance at maximizing their weapons calibration in PvP. Momentum Control is a 6v6 game mode, which works similar to the standard Control. However, every player deals significantly increased damage, resulting in quick deaths and respawns in each match.

Edited by R. Elahi