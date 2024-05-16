On May 14th, 2024, Loot Reborn, the 4th season of Diablo 4 was released, with a massive restructuring of the eternal realm and an all-new questline for the seasonal realm. If you have finished the campaign previously with any character, you will unlock the option to skip the Campaign upon creating a new character.

If you skip to the main campaign in Diablo 4, you will automatically start the season 4 quest line. Here we will discuss the various pros and cons of skipping the campaign on a seasonal character and why we think it’s best for people who want to experience the game but don’t care much about the story aspect.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Skip the campaign or not? Pros and Cons explored

Image via Blizzard

Pro: Start the Season 4 Questline from the Get-Go

Starting season 4 will grant you newer weapons and adventures to conquer. Most players tend to skip the campaign in season 4 as there is no major benefit in completing the main campaign prior. Unless of course, you have no idea about the story and want to experience it firsthand. Each new season follows a questline independent of the events in the main campaign.

Con: Miss the Chance to Replay the Campaign

Skipping the campaign will permanently block you out of this option on your seasonal character. Although there aren’t any advantages of the main campaign, you might miss out on a valuable experience that you need to enjoy season 4 completely.

Depending upon this scenario, you should think carefully while skipping the main campaign of Diablo 4.

How to Skip the Campaign:

To skip the campaign in season 4, you will have to finish the main story campaign with a different character. Upon completion, you will automatically unlock the option to skip the campaign when creating a new character. Remember, transferring your renown to your new seasonal character will help minimize the grind.