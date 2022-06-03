Diablo Immortal class guide: How to build the best Necromancer

Diablo Immortal has brought back another fan-favorite class in the form of the Necromancer. First used in Diablo II, then returning to Diablo III via a later update, the magical master of the morbid is playable in the current mobile title from Activision Blizzard.

What can the Necromancer do, though, and is it right for everyone? Here is a look at the class and how to build it.

Why pick the Necromancer in Diablo Immortal?

Like the Wizard, the Necromancer is a ranged caster focused on magical damage. However, they do have at least one close-range attack featuring the signature Scythe of the Necromancer. Of course, they can also summon the undead to aid them in battle, allowing the caster to fight from the comfort of the backline.

The class has plenty of AOE damage and will feature quite a few returning abilities like Corpse Explosion. The Necromancer is an exceptional solo class, thanks to its kit. It has crowd control, damage, and a little army of the undead to fall back on.

Ideal skill build for Diablo Immortal’s Necromancer

Soulfire makes for an excellent basic attack in Diablo Immortal, dealing high damage to single targets, and offering a bit of splash damage. It’s an excellent setup for Corpse Explosion. It does exactly what it says: it blows up corpses!

As long as there are dead bodies, Corpse Explosion will be ideal to use. While leveling, Command Skeletons will also be a blast because it makes your undead friends attack.

Grim Scythe is another straightforward attack in which the Necromancer swings a spectral scythe to deal damage. Bone Spikes has a kind of high cooldown and is a little limited, but it is useful until Wraith Form can be equipped.

Necromancer skills to use

Soulfire

Command Skeletons

Corpse Explosion

Grim Scythe

Bone Spikes (Swap for Wraith Form)

However, Grim Scythe and Bone Spikes are also excellent setups for Corpse Explosion shenanigans. There are few things more satisfying as a Necromancer than making a gory mess of a whole pack.

Wraith Form makes the character invulnerable for 2 seconds and gives 50% increased movement speed. However, the downside is that they can’t attack, but it can be done after setting up skeletons to attack.

In the late game, it’s also nice to consider Skeleton Mages instead of Bone Spikes/Wraith Form. In general, more skeletons are never a bad thing, and if the player is confident they won’t perish, it’s a great idea.

Diablo Immortal Stat and Gem focus for Necromancers

Necromancers have a bit of a difference in their stat focus compared to the Wizards and even other DPS. After the weapon focus on Damage and Intelligence, instead of Fortitude, they run with Vitality.

Weapon stats for Necromancers

Damage

Intelligence

Vitality

As a pretty frail class in Diablo Immortal, having a nice, large health pool is going to make it easier to stay in the fray. It’s the second most important overall stat for Necromancers. Intelligence helps increase their damage, where Vitality gives them a nice, deep health pool, as well as a bit of Combat Rating.

Armor stats for Necromancers

Intelligence

Vitality

Things are normal again when it comes to gems for Necromancer. They want Topaz for Resistance, Sapphires for Armor Penetration, and Tournamline for Damage. Topaz is the most ideal, though. Having greater resistance means less potential incoming damage.

When it comes to Diablo Immortal, some Legendary Gems just work for everyone. Everlasting Torment is that gem, and it’s easily one of the best in the game. Fervent Fang isn’t a bad pick either when it comes to single targeting bosses or elites, and Chained Death is another great pick, if possible. It increases the damage done by AOE attacks, and so it’s an ideal pick for Necromancers, with all of their great AOE options.

Paragon Trait options for leveling Necromancer

When leveling a Necromancer, they’re going to want the exact same Paragron Traits as all the other classes. Vanquisher page’s Damage with a splash in Zeal is going to make their damage genuinely shine. Corpse Explosion, in particular, is going to help generate Zeal value.

As another squishy class, Survivor points later in the game will be a grand idea, but for now, the first points all go into Damage, with a point in Zeal.

Necromancer in Diablo Immortal drops a lot of damage and does it in a gross but flashy way. Corpse Explosion’s an excellent method to obliterate groups of enemies at once, and the longer a fight goes on, the more useful it becomes. They’re welcome in any party but can also work just fine on their own.

