Diff Lock function in RoadCraft, explained

The Diff Lock function in RoadCraft is one of the first mechanics you'll come across when starting the game. It will be explained alongside two other settings, namely All Wheel Drive and Low Gear. However, the tutorial only provides you with brief information on what they achieve. As such, newcomers to the driving sim genre might get a little confused.

This article aims to explain the titular mechanic in the game.

Explaining the Diff Lock function in RoadCraft

Diff Lock is the last option in the bottom right corner of the HUD

To understand Diff Lock, we'll need a primer on axles. It refers to a pipe that connects two wheels. However, some vehicles have independent axles. This allows each tyre to operate separately.

The Diff Lock function in RoadCraft essentially connects the two independent axles at the front and back of the vehicle. This makes the two conjoined wheels spin at the same speed, even if they're facing different conditions. The result is faster traction. However, using it also makes steering a bit harder.

When should you use the Diff Lock function in RoadCraft?

Diff Lock is best used when one wheel (or both wheels on the left/right side) is stuck due to an obstacle, but the other is moving freely. For example, if the left front wheel cannot move past a rock, activating Diff Lock will cause that tyre to move at the same speed as the right front one. This will give you a burst of traction, allowing you to move past said rock.

Use the Diff Lock function in RoadCraft in conjunction with All Wheel Drive (AWD) to navigate rocky or muddy terrain.

What is the use of AWD and Low Gear?

In certain conditions, all the available power might be transferred to a wheel (or wheels) with high traction. Activating AWD ensures that 100% of the energy is supplied to all tyres equally. This improves stability and control. It is best used for going uphill.

When driving in mud, there is a possibility that you might get stuck in one place. When your wheels spin way too fast, it dislodges the soil underneath, creating an opening. Thus, instead of going forward, you sink deeper into the wet sand. This is where Low Gear comes in use. It reduces the rotation speed of the wheels, allowing you to move further.

