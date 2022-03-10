Disguised Toast hilariously dies in one hit while fighting Melania, Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring

Disguised Toast, a prominent member of the streamer group Offline TV (OTV), suffered a hilarious death at the hands of the optional Elden Ring boss Melania, Blade of Miquella.

Disguised Toast has been playing Elden Ring since the game was released and has recently adopted a playstyle that he and many others call the 'one-shot build.' The build uses an extremely powerful spell called Comet Azur, which fires a beam of magic straight at the opponent. Paired with a special spell-enhancing staff called Lusat's Glionstone Staff and some added magic buffs from the Flask of Wonderous Physick, the build is able to take down many high-level enemies in mere seconds.

Toast shared a video of this in action, facing off against one of the game's more challenging bosses named Margott, the Omen King, completely decimating the boss in just four seconds.

Toast @DisguisedToast elden ring but you're the boss elden ring but you're the boss https://t.co/KLzuIixgjj

While this magic build is very strong, it has a very clear disadvantage against bosses that don't stand in one place. This fact was made very clear when Toast attempted to face off against the optional boss Melania, Blade of Miquella. Before the fight began, Melania claimed that she had never been defeated, which prompted Toast to claim that he would be her downfall.

"Heed my words... I am Melania, Blade of Miquella... And I have never known defeat..." / "Hoh, hoh, hoh, until now! Activate -"

OfflineTV @OfflineTV @DisguisedToast The only counter to the one-shot build The only counter to the one-shot build💨 @DisguisedToast https://t.co/GgHXeng54F

Fans react to Disguised Toast' death when facing Melania, Blade of Miquella

Before he could finish his sentence, the boss pounced at him with a large swinging attack, giving Disguised Toast no time to react as he was instantly killed by the first hit. Toast sat in silence as he tried to collect his thoughts after the incredibly fast death.

Twitter users gave their reactions to the hilarious clip, with some finding it funny that he had just claimed he would be the one to defeat her.

With such a great moment showing why the 'one-shot build' has its flaws, maybe Toast will have to adapt the technique to account for such a fast, close-quarters boss like Melania.

