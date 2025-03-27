Does Atomfall have character creation?

Rebellion's latest survival shooter, Atomfall, takes players on a journey through the aftermath of the Windscale nuclear disaster. As a new entry in the survival genre, players might feel a bit disappointed to know that the game doesn't feature character creation options. Instead, gamers take control of a set protagonist who suffers from amnesia, which adds an extra layer of mystery to the already uncanny world of Atomfall. It seems that in this post-apocalyptic world, there is always something more than meets the eye, which gets proven time and time again as you progress through the various biomes and encounter all the factions of NPCs.

In this article, we take a look at Atomfall's protagonist and outline how the game's prologue unfolds at a brisk pace.

Atomfall forgoes character creation for a seamless prologue

Rebellion's latest offering is a standalone title set in a fictional world inspired by the tragic Windscale nuclear disaster. With the game being a new entry in the survival genre, you may have expected to get a character creation screen where you could showcase your skills. However, Rebellion takes a different approach, as the introductory cutscene gives you a brief history of the events that transpired.

The first NPC we encounter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Following the cutscene, the protagonist seemingly wakes up from slumber only to get sought out by a bleeding scientist in a hazmat suit. Without going into spoilers, we can say that during this initial conversation with this NPC, you will understand that something foul is at play.

As you make your way through the prologue bunker and into the biome of Slatten Dale, the game slowly lets you know that it's the use of leads and choices that dictate the uniqueness of your protagonist instead of a character creation section. We go on a journey with this amnesiac protagonist in hopes of uncovering the mysteries that envelop this world.

